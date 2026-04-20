Mwaura: Planned Fuel Price Protests Will Disrupt Economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has cautioned organisers of the anticipated Gen Z-led #RejectFuelPrices demonstrations scheduled for tomorrow, warning that the protests could impose significant economic costs on the country.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Mwaura urged the organisers to reconsider the planned protests and instead engage the government through structured dialogue to address their concerns.

“We want to really urge against the protests that was set for tomorrow. During the 2024 protests, we lost over Sh6 billion shillings according to statistics from the Kenya Revenue Authority. Will it benefit Kenyans? Will it even lower the price of fuel?” he posed.

He noted that while the government respects the right to peaceful assembly, large-scale protests often disrupt economic activity, strain public resources, and may lead to avoidable losses for businesses and citizens.

“Such actions come with a cost to the economy and affect livelihoods. We encourage those behind the planned demonstrations to pursue dialogue rather than confrontation,” he said.

The planned protests, mobilised largely through social media under the hashtag #RejectFuelPrices, are expected to draw participation from young Kenyans expressing dissatisfaction over the rising cost of fuel and the broader cost of living.

Leaders have in recent weeks reiterated calls for calm, emphasizing that the government is working on measures aimed at stabilising fuel prices and cushioning citizens from global market shocks.

Former Deputy Leader Rigathi Gachagua threw his weight behind GenZ planning demonstrations over rising fuel costs, while signalling that the formal opposition will not directly participate in the anticipated protests.

Speaking on Monday, Gachagua said Gen Z had the right to independently organise and express their dissatisfaction, describing their civic engagement as legitimate and necessary in a democratic society.