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Kenya in 2017 inaugurated a Chinese-built railway, the country's biggest infrastructure project since independence -- China has made dramatic inroads in Africa with direct investment, aid and infrastructure projects

Kenya

Kenya Railways to Launch Same-Day Parcel Delivery Service Between Nairobi and Mombasa

The upcoming Parcel Service will offer same-day delivery between the two cities, positioning rail as a competitive alternative for time-sensitive logistics.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Kenya Railways Corporation has announced plans to roll out a new parcel delivery service linking Nairobi and Mombasa, in a move set to expand the utility of the country’s rail network beyond passenger and cargo transport.

In a brief statement, the corporation said the upcoming Parcel Service will offer same-day delivery between the two cities, positioning rail as a competitive alternative for time-sensitive logistics.

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The service, which is yet to be officially launched, is expected to leverage the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) infrastructure to provide fast, secure parcel transportation, targeting businesses and individuals seeking reliable delivery options along the busy Nairobi–Mombasa corridor.

Kenya Railways described the initiative as part of its broader efforts to diversify services and enhance efficiency in moving goods, amid growing demand for faster delivery solutions driven by e-commerce and trade.

“Coming soon, parcel delivery by rail… offering same-day delivery between Nairobi and Mombasa, fast, safe, and right on track,” the statement read.

The announcement signals a shift towards more integrated transport solutions, with rail increasingly being positioned as a key player in last-mile and intercity logistics.

Established in 1978 under the Kenya Railways Corporation Act (Cap 397), KR took over operations from the defunct East African Railways and Harbours Corporation following the collapse of the East African Community in 1977.

Today, Kenya’s rail system consists of a single-track main line stretching from the port city of Mombasa to the border town of Malaba, forming a key artery for both passenger and freight transport.

KR’s core mandate includes providing efficient rail and inland transport, developing skills and technology for the railway sector, and leveraging its assets to expand business.

The corporation also actively participates in national and metropolitan railway network development.

“Our vision is to be a provider of world-class rail services, and our mission is to upgrade and develop an integrated rail network that is safe, reliable, and sustainable,” the corporation states.

Kenya Railways emphasises four core values in its operations: customer focus, integrity, teamwork, and professionalism. These principles guide the corporation’s efforts to enhance service delivery and ensure high standards in the transport sector.

With ongoing modernisation and expansion projects, KR aims to not only strengthen domestic connectivity but also position Kenya as a key transport hub in East Africa.

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