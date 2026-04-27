BATUK Soldiers Join Charity Run to Support Girls’ Menstrual Hygiene in Laikipia

LAIKIPIA, Kenya Apr 27 – Soldiers from the British Army Training Unit Kenya joined dozens of volunteers over the weekend in a 10-kilometre charity run aimed at raising awareness on menstrual hygiene and supporting vulnerable girls and women in Laikipia County.

The event, organised by a Nanyuki-based community organisation, Binti Mwangaza, brought together participants to raise funds for reusable sanitary products for more than 1,000 girls and women in the region.

The initiative seeks to support dignity kits for learners from low-income households, many of whom struggle to afford basic menstrual hygiene products.

For over a decade, Binti Mwangaza has been operating a centre focused on promoting reusable sanitary pads, reaching communities across pastoral regions including Samburu, Isiolo, Meru, and Laikipia. To date, the organisation says it has supported more than 30,000 girls and women.

Despite ongoing interventions, access to sanitary products remains a major challenge in rural Kenya, with many girls forced to miss school during menstruation due to lack of supplies. In some cases, the situation exposes vulnerable girls to exploitation in exchange for sanitary pads.

According to menstrual hygiene management data, about 65 percent of girls in Kenya are unable to consistently afford sanitary pads, with a basic kit costing approximately KSh130. Studies also show that nearly 70 percent of school-going girls are affected academically by menstruation-related challenges, with many missing several school days each month.

Organisers say the charity run is part of broader efforts to address menstrual poverty, promote dignity, and improve school attendance among girls in marginalised communities.