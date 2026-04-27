Ruto Praises Late Prof Munavu for Transforming Kenya’s Education System

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – President William Ruto has led the country in mourning the death of renowned scholar and public servant Raphael Munavu, describing him as a distinguished academic whose contributions transformed education and national development.

In a heartfelt tribute, President Ruto said Prof Munavu devoted his life to advancing learning, innovation and public service, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

“His enduring commitment to learning and public service leaves a profound legacy that will continue to inspire generations,” the President said.

Prof Munavu was among Kenya’s most respected educationists, with a career spanning academia, policy and public administration. His final major national assignment came in September 2022, when President Ruto appointed him to chair the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform.

Under his leadership, the task force conducted extensive consultations with stakeholders across the country and produced far-reaching recommendations aimed at reviewing the Competency-Based Curriculum and aligning Kenya’s education system with the country’s evolving social and economic needs.

President Ruto credited Prof Munavu with steering a thoughtful and inclusive reform process at a critical moment for the education sector.

Beyond education, Prof Munavu also played a key role in Kenya’s technological advancement. He served as chairperson of the board of Konza Technopolis Development Authority, where he was instrumental in strengthening the vision of Konza as Africa’s Silicon Savannah.

The President praised his stewardship at Konza, saying he had done a sterling job in positioning the technopolis as a hub for innovation and digital transformation on the continent.

“As we honour his legacy, we recommit ourselves to advancing his vision of an education system that is equitable, innovative, and responsive to the aspirations of our people,” President Ruto said.

He extended his condolences, and those of the nation, to Prof Munavu’s family, friends and colleagues in academia as Kenya mourns one of its foremost scholars and reformers.