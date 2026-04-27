Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Ruto Praises Late Prof Munavu for Transforming Kenya’s Education System

Ruto said Prof Munavu devoted his life to advancing learning, innovation and public service, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – President William Ruto has led the country in mourning the death of renowned scholar and public servant Raphael Munavu, describing him as a distinguished academic whose contributions transformed education and national development.

In a heartfelt tribute, President Ruto said Prof Munavu devoted his life to advancing learning, innovation and public service, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“His enduring commitment to learning and public service leaves a profound legacy that will continue to inspire generations,” the President said.

Prof Munavu was among Kenya’s most respected educationists, with a career spanning academia, policy and public administration. His final major national assignment came in September 2022, when President Ruto appointed him to chair the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform.

Under his leadership, the task force conducted extensive consultations with stakeholders across the country and produced far-reaching recommendations aimed at reviewing the Competency-Based Curriculum and aligning Kenya’s education system with the country’s evolving social and economic needs.

President Ruto credited Prof Munavu with steering a thoughtful and inclusive reform process at a critical moment for the education sector.

Beyond education, Prof Munavu also played a key role in Kenya’s technological advancement. He served as chairperson of the board of Konza Technopolis Development Authority, where he was instrumental in strengthening the vision of Konza as Africa’s Silicon Savannah.

The President praised his stewardship at Konza, saying he had done a sterling job in positioning the technopolis as a hub for innovation and digital transformation on the continent.

“As we honour his legacy, we recommit ourselves to advancing his vision of an education system that is equitable, innovative, and responsive to the aspirations of our people,” President Ruto said.

He extended his condolences, and those of the nation, to Prof Munavu’s family, friends and colleagues in academia as Kenya mourns one of its foremost scholars and reformers.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

UDA Sets May 9 Primaries for Ol Kalou MP By-Election Candidate

UDA said the nominations follow the declaration of a vacancy in the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat in Nyandarua County.

30 minutes ago

Top stories

NTSA Steps Up Nationwide Road Safety Crackdown After Fatal Mai Mahiu–Narok Crash

NTSA is working jointly with NPS to determine the cause of the crash, in which a driver reportedly lost control and collided head-on with...

57 minutes ago

Kenya

KHRC Threatens Legal Action Against UDA Over Alleged Tax Evasion and Misuse of Public Funds

The rights group alleged that UDA failed to remit Sh69mn in PAYE taxes during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Marsabit Declared Security-Disturbed as Govt Cracks Down on Banditry

The ongoing insecurity has been attributed mainly to long-standing inter-ethnic tensions, competition over grazing land, and livestock raids.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Experts Call for Telepsychiatry to Boost Mental Health Care in Kenya

Researchers say that about 25 percent of Kenyans are affected by mental health conditions.

2 hours ago

Kenya

NTSA launches ‘watoto wafike salama’ as schools reopen

NTSA has launched a nationwide school transport crackdown as second term begins, warning motorists and ordering urgent vehicle inspections.

2 hours ago

Kenya

BATUK Soldiers Join Charity Run to Support Girls’ Menstrual Hygiene in Laikipia

The initiative seeks to support dignity kits for learners from low-income households, many of whom struggle to afford basic menstrual hygiene products.

2 hours ago

Kenya

NTSA Steps Up Nationwide Safety Drive Ahead of School Opening

NTSA said Operation Watoto Wafike Salama will be scaled up nationwide to ensure the safe movement of children during the back-to-school period.

2 hours ago