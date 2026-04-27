NTSA Steps Up Nationwide Road Safety Crackdown After Fatal Mai Mahiu–Narok Crash

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The National Transport and Safety Authority has intensified nationwide road safety enforcement following a fatal road crash along the Mai Mahiu–Narok Road that claimed several lives.

In a statement issued after the accident, NTSA conveyed its condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the tragedy, which occurred at Nairegia along the busy highway.

The authority said it is working jointly with the National Police Service to determine the cause of the crash, in which a driver reportedly lost control and collided head-on with another vehicle.

“We are working closely with the National Police Service to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led the driver to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in the head-on collision,” said NTSA Director General George Njao.

NTSA said the findings of the investigation will inform evidence-based interventions under the National Road Safety Action Plan (2024–2028), with a focus on preventing similar tragedies.

According to a police report, the truck was heading from Narok towards Mai Mahiu when the driver lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the accident scene.

The truck veered off its lane and collided head-on with the oncoming Voxy, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the impact, the driver of the Voxy and all seven passengers on board three men and four women were fatally injured on the spot.

The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Narok Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the bodies of the deceased were moved to the same hospital’s mortuary, where they are awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

Police say investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, with preliminary findings pointing to loss of vehicle control by the truck driver.

The Mai Mahiu–Narok road is a major transport corridor known for heavy traffic and has been the scene of multiple accidents in recent years, raising concerns over road safety and driver discipline.

In the wake of the crash, the authority announced that it will intensify Operation Watoto Wafike Salama across the country as schools reopen, targeting compliance among school transport operators.

The operation, which is aimed at safeguarding school-going children, will see a multi-agency team conduct stringent inspections and road safety checks nationwide.

NTSA has directed all school transport operators to present their vehicles for inspection to ensure they are mechanically sound and safe for carrying learners.

The authority also urged parents, school administrators and transport providers to place the safety of children at the forefront during the back-to-school season.

“A multi-agency team will heighten strict road safety compliance checks across the country and we urge all motorists to exercise the highest level of responsibility while on the roads,” the agency said.

NTSA reaffirmed its commitment to working with all stakeholders to improve road safety and reduce fatalities on Kenyan roads.