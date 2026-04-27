NTSA Steps Up Nationwide Safety Drive Ahead of School Opening

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced intensified road safety operations across the country as schools prepare to reopen, with a strong focus on protecting learners during travel.

As part of its ongoing safety efforts, the Authority said Operation Watoto Wafike Salama will be scaled up nationwide to ensure the safe movement of children during the back-to-school period.

NTSA stated that multi-agency teams will increase road safety compliance checks on major highways and urban routes, targeting public service vehicles and school transport operators to ensure strict adherence to traffic regulations.

Motorists have been urged to exercise maximum caution and responsibility on the roads, with authorities warning that enforcement will be tightened to reduce accidents involving school-going children.

The Authority also called on parents, school administrators, and transport operators to prioritize safety when arranging travel for learners, emphasizing the shared responsibility in protecting children.

In addition, NTSA directed all school transport providers to present their vehicles for mandatory inspection to confirm they are mechanically sound and safe for carrying passengers, particularly children.

The safety campaign comes as part of broader national efforts to reduce road accidents and ensure secure, reliable transport for learners during peak school travel periods.