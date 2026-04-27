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NTSA road safety compliance checks at Nyamasaria,Kisumu. FILE

Kenya

NTSA launches ‘watoto wafike salama’ as schools reopen

NTSA has launched a nationwide school transport crackdown as second term begins, warning motorists and ordering urgent vehicle inspections.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced a nationwide crackdown on road safety as schools reopen this week for the second term, following a fatal road accident along the Mai Mahiu–Narok Road.

In a statement issued by Director General Nashon Kondiwa, the authority said Operation Watoto Wafike Salama will be intensified across the country to ensure children travel safely back to school.

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The move comes after a tragic crash in the Nairegia area along the Mai Mahiu–Narok Road, where several people lost their lives after a vehicle reportedly lost control and collided head-on with another vehicle.

“The Authority takes this opportunity to condole with the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic road traffic crash,” said Kondiwa.

He added that NTSA is working closely with the National Police Service to investigate what caused the driver to lose control.

“We assure the public that we are working closely with the National Police Service to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led the driver to lose control of the vehicle,” he said.

With thousands of learners expected to travel this week, NTSA said a multi-agency team will carry out strict compliance checks on roads across the country.

“A multi-agency team will heighten strict road safety compliance checks across the country and we urge all motorists to exercise the highest level of responsibility while on the roads,” Kondiwa said.

The authority also called on parents, schools, and transport operators to make children’s safety a top priority.

“We call on parents, school administrations, and school transport operators to prioritize the safety of our children during this period,” he stated.

NTSA directed all school transport providers to present their vehicles for inspection before transporting learners.

“All school transport operators are expected to present their fleets for inspection to confirm that the vehicles are mechanically sound and safe for transporting children,” Kondiwa said.

The authority said findings from the Mai Mahiu crash investigation will help shape future road safety measures under the National Road Safety Action Plan (2024–2028).

NTSA has urged all drivers to be careful, avoid speeding, obey traffic rules, and help keep roads safe as the new school term begins.

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