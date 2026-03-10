Connect with us

A police report indicated that the tragic incident occurred on Monday night at about 9.45 pm in the Malaha area along the Webuye–Kitale road/Illustration

County News

14 dead, 16 injured as truck rams crowd at motorcycle crash scene in Webuye

Fourteen people have died and 16 others were seriously injured after a trailer rammed into residents gathered at a motorcycle crash scene along the Webuye–Kitale road in Bungoma.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Fourteen people have been confirmed dead and 16 others seriously injured after a vehicle rammed into residents who had gathered at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Webuye, Bungoma County.

A police report indicated that the tragic incident occurred on Monday night at about 9.45 pm in the Malaha area along the Webuye–Kitale road.

Police said the initial accident involved two motorcycles — one travelling from Webuye towards Kitale and another heading in the opposite direction.

The riders, who were both not wearing helmets, collided head-on.

“The riders died on the spot due to the impact,” the police report stated.

Moments later, members of the public rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the victims.

However, tragedy struck again when a trailer truck travelling from Kitale towards Webuye reportedly lost control and ploughed into the crowd.

Police said the trailer struck several pedestrians at the scene, killing 10 people instantly and leaving 11 others seriously injured.

The injured victims were rushed to Webuye Sub-County Hospital for treatment, where four more succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total death toll to 14.

Authorities confirmed that 16 survivors remain admitted at the same facility with severe injuries.

Police officers visited and documented the scene before moving the bodies to the Webuye Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where they are awaiting identification and postmortem examinations.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

