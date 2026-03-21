Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Authorities said the coordinated security deployment involves multiple government agencies tasked with recovering stolen livestock, mopping up illegal firearms and ammunition, and apprehending suspected bandits and their financiers/FILE

crime

Govt launches multi-agency security operation in 4 counties to curb banditry

The National Police Service launches a multi-agency operation across Meru, Isiolo, Samburu, and Laikipia counties to combat banditry, recover stolen livestock, and restore security following violent attacks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — The government has launched a multi-agency security operation across parts of Meru, Isiolo, Samburu and Laikipia counties to combat banditry, recover illegal firearms and restore stability following a surge in cattle rustling and violent attacks, the National Police Service said on Saturday.

According to the police, the operation was prompted by recent incidents in Meru County’s Buuri East, Tigania East, Tigania West, Igembe North, Igembe Central, and Mutuati areas, where bandit attacks have resulted in livestock theft, injuries, and fatalities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Cattle have been stolen, a number of lives have been lost, and injuries have been reported. This is totally unacceptable and must be eradicated,” the police statement read.

Authorities said the coordinated security deployment involves multiple government agencies tasked with recovering stolen livestock, mopping up illegal firearms and ammunition, and apprehending suspected bandits and their financiers.

Aeriel surveillance

The operation will focus on suspected hotspots including Mukogondo Forest, as well as Lantana and Sereolipi in Samburu East, Kipsing and Ngaremara in Isiolo, and surrounding areas.

The NPS said the operation involves a large contingent of security personnel supported by aerial surveillance and air support to track criminal groups operating in the region.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to cooperate with security forces and share information that could help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Members of the public with relevant information are encouraged to report to the nearest police station or contact law enforcement through toll-free emergency numbers.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga affirmed that the security agencies remain committed to eliminating criminal activities and ensuring the safety of residents in the affected counties.

Banditry and cattle rustling have long plagued parts of northern and north-eastern Kenya, occasionally sparking deadly clashes and displacing communities.

Repeated government security operations have been launched to disarm armed groups and stabilize the region.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

Oburu Oginga urges Museveni to support shared management of Lake Victoria

ODM leader Oburu Odinga calls on Uganda’s Museveni to jointly manage Lake Victoria, promoting security, peace, and cooperation among Kenya-Uganda lakeside communities.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ahmednassir warns Kenya’s dual ICC, ICJ bids ‘strategic misstep’

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi warns Kenya risks weakening its chances at the ICC and ICJ by fielding candidates in the same electoral cycle.

2 hours ago

Sticky Post

Blurred lines: The hidden toll of screen time on our eyes

Kenyans spend up to seven hours a day online—among the world’s highest. Experts warn prolonged screen time is driving eye strain, myopia, and sleep...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua, Kioni meeting signals realignment in Mt Kenya and United opposition politics.

In his statement on his social media accounts, Kioni termed the engagement as “candid” and focused on restoring economic stability and improving governance.

16 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kindiki to host Chinese Vice President next week

"At the invitation of Deputy President of Kenya Kithure Kindiki, Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile and Vice President of Seychelles Sebastien Pillay,...

20 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya introduces 30 percent incentive to boost cruise tourism

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga in his announcement invited visitors to explore Kenya's iconic parks and reserves, highlighting the country's exceptional biodiversity and unique wildlife...

20 hours ago

Headlines

One Dead After Lightning Strike in Kilifi

According to County Commissioner David Wanyonyi, the incident, which also involved whirlwinds, led to one fatality. The body was retrieved and taken to Mariakani...

21 hours ago

Headlines

Floods Disrupt Key Routes in Narok, Authorities Urge Caution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20-Flooding and heavy silt deposition have disrupted traffic along the Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok (B7) Road at Kedong Ranch near Suswa, forcing motorists...

21 hours ago