Govt launches multi-agency security operation in 4 counties to curb banditry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — The government has launched a multi-agency security operation across parts of Meru, Isiolo, Samburu and Laikipia counties to combat banditry, recover illegal firearms and restore stability following a surge in cattle rustling and violent attacks, the National Police Service said on Saturday.

According to the police, the operation was prompted by recent incidents in Meru County’s Buuri East, Tigania East, Tigania West, Igembe North, Igembe Central, and Mutuati areas, where bandit attacks have resulted in livestock theft, injuries, and fatalities.

“Cattle have been stolen, a number of lives have been lost, and injuries have been reported. This is totally unacceptable and must be eradicated,” the police statement read.

Authorities said the coordinated security deployment involves multiple government agencies tasked with recovering stolen livestock, mopping up illegal firearms and ammunition, and apprehending suspected bandits and their financiers.

Aeriel surveillance

The operation will focus on suspected hotspots including Mukogondo Forest, as well as Lantana and Sereolipi in Samburu East, Kipsing and Ngaremara in Isiolo, and surrounding areas.

The NPS said the operation involves a large contingent of security personnel supported by aerial surveillance and air support to track criminal groups operating in the region.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to cooperate with security forces and share information that could help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Members of the public with relevant information are encouraged to report to the nearest police station or contact law enforcement through toll-free emergency numbers.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga affirmed that the security agencies remain committed to eliminating criminal activities and ensuring the safety of residents in the affected counties.

Banditry and cattle rustling have long plagued parts of northern and north-eastern Kenya, occasionally sparking deadly clashes and displacing communities.

Repeated government security operations have been launched to disarm armed groups and stabilize the region.