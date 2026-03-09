Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The cache included twelve AK-47 rifles, twelve magazines, and twenty-four rounds of ammunition/NPS

County News

12 rifles surrendered in West Pokot amid disarmament push

Twelve AK-47 rifles and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered by residents of Pokot Central, West Pokot County, as part of a government-led disarmament initiative to enhance peace and security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Residents of Pokot Central Sub-County in West Pokot County have voluntarily surrendered twelve illegal firearms at Marich Police Station, the National Police Service (NPS) confirmed Monday.

The cache included twelve AK-47 rifles, twelve magazines, and twenty-four rounds of ammunition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The surrender was facilitated with support from National Government Administration Officers and local community leaders.

“The firearms have been secured in safe custody pending further administrative action,” the NPS said.

The voluntary surrender is part of a broader government-led disarmament initiative aimed at enhancing peace, stability, and security in the region through community cooperation.

The NPS urged residents in possession of illegal arms to surrender them to the nearest police stations.

“Individuals who still possess illegal firearms are encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing disarmament efforts and surrender them to the nearest police station,” the NPS said.

“The public is also urged to continue partnering with the police by sharing information on suspicious activities.”

This development comes amid a series of similar efforts across northern Kenya.

On Sunday, two more illegal firearms were voluntarily handed over in Turkana County as part of Operation Maliza Uhalifu, an intelligence-led, multi-agency campaign aimed at reducing the circulation of illicit weapons.

Authorities say the recent surrenders reflect growing trust between residents and security agencies, a key factor in stabilizing banditry-prone regions.

Operation Maliza Uhalifu continues to combine community sensitization, security patrols, and collaboration with local leaders to tackle crime and enhance public safety.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

1 dead, several injured as Kawangware bus crashes on multiple cars on Valley Road

A City Shuttle bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles on Valley Road, Nairobi, leaving one person dead and several injured.

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto signs National Infrastructure Fund law at breakfast meeting graced by investors

President Ruto signs the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Bill 2026 into law, mobilising Sh5 trillion for strategic projects with strict governance and anti-misappropriation measures.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi floods death toll hits 27, fatalities include 2 children

Nairobi flash floods kill 27, including children and women, as authorities urge families to assist with identification at the city mortuary.

2 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Congratulates Monica Juma on Appointment as UNODC Executive Director

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) congratulates Monica Juma on her appointment as...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Turkana residents surrender illegal firearms under Operation Maliza Uhalifu

Two more illegal firearms were voluntarily surrendered in Turkana County as Operation Maliza Uhalifu intensifies multi-agency efforts to curb illicit weapons and enhance regional...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi calls for fast-tracking Kenya–Canada agreements on trade, security, and labour mobility

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urges expedited conclusion of pending agreements with Canada to boost trade, security, labour mobility, and STEM collaboration.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police intercept 181kg of cannabis in high-speed chase, suspect flees

Police intercepted 181kg of suspected narcotics during a high-speed chase along the Webuye–Kitale Highway. Suspect remains at large as investigations continue.

3 hours ago

County News

3 dead, 19 injured in Otonglo accident involving Duale’s motorcade in Kisumu

Three people were killed and at least 19 others injured in a road accident at Otonglo near the Molasses Plant in Kisumu involving the...

5 hours ago