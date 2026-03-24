Tuju faces 3-year jail term as DCI pursues ‘staged disappearance’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 — Fresh details from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have sharpened the legal stakes facing former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, with investigators pointing to possible violations of Section 129 of the Penal Code following what they describe as a staged disappearance.

In a detailed account of the operation, DCI boss Mohammed Amin said police moved with urgency after resistance from the family.

“Following the family’s initial denial of access to Mr. Tuju’s residence along Miotoni Drive, the National Police Service escalated the matter with utmost urgency and utmost resolve,” Amin told reporters following Tuju’s arrest on Monday.

Amin explained that a joint team of uniformed officers and plainclothes detectives was deployed late into the night on Sunday to secure Tuju’s residence in Karen following his reported disappearance.

He described a tightly coordinated operation in which “the homestead was fully cordoned off to preserve the scene and prevent any potential interference or flight,” as detectives simultaneously sought a court-sanctioned search warrant.

At the heart of the DCI’s case is its assertion that Tuju never left home.

“Based on solid intelligence and meticulous forensic analysis, the DCI conclusively — and I’m saying this without an iota of doubt — determined Tuju was physically present within his residence throughout the period in question,” Amin said, specifying that even when his phone went off at 18:18 hours on March 21, he remained there.

From that premise, investigators have drawn a firm conclusion.

“When confronted with the reality that police were closing in on the truth, Tuju chose to resurface, confirming… that this was a carefully staged disappearance rather than a genuine case of abduction,” Amin stated.

3-year jail term

That finding directly feeds into the legal threshold set out under Section 129, which provides that “whoever gives… any information which he knows or believes to be false” to a public officer, thereby causing them to act on it, commits an offence punishable by up to three years in prison.

The National Police Service argues that Tuju’s reported distress — including claims he was being trailed by a numberless Toyota Land Cruiser — triggered precisely such a response, mobilising officers and investigative resources.

Amin framed the matter in broader terms, warning it was not an isolated case.

“This deliberate conduct by Tuju appears to be a calculated effort to deceive the public, to generate unwarranted sympathy, and to undermine the integrity of the National Police Service, and for that matter, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, for apparent political or personal motives,” he said.

“The DCI has documented numerous similar incidents involving staged disappearances or false abduction claims, often by public figures and even including politically exposed persons, in a disturbing pattern designed to undermine public trust in our law enforcement agencies,” he added.

Accountability

He underscored the legal implications vowing unrelating efforts to ensure accountability.

“The National Police Service… views the provision of false information to authorities as a very, very serious offence.”

Tuju was held at Karen Police Station, where he is expected to give a comprehensive account of his whereabouts, the abandoned vehicle, and his claim that he sought refuge with well-wishers in Kiambu, pending his arraignment.

As the investigation unfolds, Amin signalled a hardline stance, saying the DCI will move decisively to curb what it describes as an emerging pattern of self-staged abductions.

“Our objective is very, very clear — to curb this emerging culture of deception and restore full public confidence in our security apparatus,” he said.

He added that authorities are “resolute in ensuring that deliberate attempts to mislead Kenyans… are thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators held accountable.”

For Tuju, the case now hinges on whether his account of a genuine threat stands up to scrutiny or whether, as investigators insist, it amounts to knowingly presenting false information to law enforcement into motion in contravention of Section 129.