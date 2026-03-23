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Tuju said he abandoned his vehicle along Miotoni Lane and went into hiding, seeking refuge at a private home near the Karen–Kiambu boundary/Screengrab

Kenya

Tuju Arrested After Reporting to Police, Lawyers Say Due Process Ignored

Tuju had presented himself at a police station to record a statement regarding the incident when events took a chaotic turn.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju was on Monday arrested shortly after resurfacing from what his family and lawyers had described as a mysterious disappearance.

Tuju had presented himself at a police station to record a statement regarding the incident when events took a chaotic turn.

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According to his legal team, officers abruptly moved in and arrested him before he could formally book a statement in the Occurrence Book.

Lawyers present during the incident claimed Tuju was forcefully bundled into a Subaru vehicle, sparking a confrontation at the station. They further alleged that police did not clearly explain the reasons for the arrest at the time.

The dramatic arrest came just hours after Tuju reappeared following a 24-hour disappearance that had raised fears of an abduction.

Before resurfacing, Tuju had reportedly gone into hiding after noticing he was being trailed by unidentified vehicles in Karen. He later said he abandoned his car and sought refuge at a private residence out of fear for his safety.

His disappearance had triggered concern after his vehicle was found abandoned, prompting calls for investigations into his whereabouts.

While authorities had not immediately clarified the grounds for his arrest, reports indicate he could face allegations related to providing false information about the claimed abduction.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over due process, with his legal team questioning why Tuju—who had voluntarily presented himself—was not formally processed before being taken away.

The arrest adds a new twist to an already complex saga involving his reported disappearance, alleged surveillance, and ongoing legal and property disputes.

More details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.

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