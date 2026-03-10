Connect with us

Political Agreements Must Serve the People, Not Fixed Timelines

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Mombasa Governor and Deputy Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, has dismissed claims that the cooperation agreement between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has automatically lapsed, stating that political agreements must be guided by the interests of the people rather than arbitrary timelines.

Speaking on the matter, Governor Nassir said it is misguided to suggest that the understanding between the two parties becomes invalid simply because an anniversary date has been reached.

“The only texts that cannot be amended are religious scriptures. Political agreements, on the other hand, exist to serve the people and must evolve with circumstances and the needs of the country,” he stated.

The Governor emphasized that the cooperation framework between ODM and UDA was established in the spirit of national stability and constructive engagement, particularly during a period when the country faced heightened political tensions and economic pressure.

According to Nassir, the core objective of the arrangement has always been to create space for dialogue and to ensure that national leadership remains focused on solving the pressing challenges facing Kenyans.

“What matters is not the anniversary of an agreement, but whether it continues to serve the best interests of our people. Our responsibility as leaders is to make decisions that safeguard stability, protect livelihoods and move the country forward,” he said.

Governor Nassir added that ODM remains guided by its long-standing commitment to democratic values, social justice and inclusive development. Any political engagement, he noted, must ultimately reflect these principles and advance the welfare of ordinary citizens.

He stressed that the party will continue to assess political arrangements through the lens of what benefits Kenyans most, rather than through rigid interpretations of timelines.

“The suggestion that an agreement simply ‘dies’ because a date has passed is a fallacy. Leadership requires flexibility, wisdom and a constant focus on the future,” he said.

The ODM Deputy Party Leader reiterated that the party remains focused on constructive politics that prioritizes unity, economic opportunity and stability across the country.

“We will continue to chart a path forward in the direction that best serves our people. That is the responsibility we carry as leaders,” he concluded.

