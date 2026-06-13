Mudavadi tells Western Kenya to remain on the ‘Ruto route’ ahead of 2027

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Jun 13 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged Western Kenya residents to remain united and firmly back President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027, saying the region’s economic fortunes are tied to continued cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking in Kakamega County during the launch of Shirikiana SACCO at Masainde Muliro University, Mudavadi said leaders from the region had already resolved to support Ruto’s second-term bid and called on voters to rally behind the President.

“During the 2022 campaigns, as leaders we gave direction. Our focus was on President Ruto and he won. We told you he was the route, and even now he remains to be that route we as a region must follow,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime CS argued that Western Kenya stands to gain more from maintaining its political alignment with the current administration, noting that the government has demonstrated a commitment to addressing the region’s development priorities.

“President Ruto’s leadership is one of the critical and sure avenues that will help us change the fortunes of our region. He has walked with us a journey of economic empowerment and as a region we should be grateful,” he said.

Indecision

Mudavadi cautioned against political indecision as the country gradually enters the electioneering period, urging residents to remain consistent in their support for the government.

“When we talk of being focused, we should also be consistent. Let us not play hot and cold. We should be decisive and firm in our decision to support President Ruto and his agenda for the nation,” he said.

The remarks come as political realignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 General Election, with parties and regional leaders positioning themselves for what is expected to be a fiercely contested race.

Mudavadi also praised Ruto’s growing international profile, describing him as a leading voice for Africa on the global stage.

He pointed to the President’s upcoming participation in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France, where Ruto is expected to advocate for greater investment and resource mobilization for Africa.

“President Ruto has become a very powerful voice for the African continent. He is championing key agenda that are transforming this continent,” Mudavadi said.

Beyond politics, the Prime CS used the occasion to champion a stronger savings culture among Kenyans, saying economic transformation depends on the ability of citizens to mobilize and invest resources productively.

“A strong savings culture empowers individuals, strengthens communities and provides the foundation for sustainable economic growth. The journey to lasting prosperity begins with a simple but powerful habit: saving,” he said.

The newly launched Shirikiana SACCO is expected to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), strengthen agricultural value chains, promote financial literacy, and expand access to affordable credit.

According to Mudavadi, the cooperative movement has the potential to create jobs, deepen financial inclusion and accelerate economic transformation in Western Kenya and beyond.