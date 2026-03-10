Connect with us

ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls.
President William Ruto with ODM party leader Oburu Oginga in Migori during the 5th Luo piny festival. ODM coalition with UDA 2027

No amount of distractions will pull us backwards, Oburu says

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – ODM Leader Oburu Oginga has assured party members and supporters that he has the energy, the will and the oomph to steer the party to greater heights of success.

Speaking at his new Strathmore Lavington Offices along Riverside drive in Nairobi during the dedication ceremony, Oburu told off those unhappy with his leadership describing them self-seekers who do not have the interests of the party at heart.

He said the Agreement between ODM and UDA is long running and that the issues addressed in the 10-point agenda and the NADCO report are numerous and cannot be implemented in just a single year.

“Senator Sifuna said yesterday that the agreement ended on Saturday 7th, I want to tell him that he suffers from memory issues… the agreement between our party and UDA was signed way after the broad-based government had been formed”, he said.

He spoke as preparation are underway to receive the preliminary report of the Committee Overseeing the Implementation of the 10-point Agenda and the NADCO report.

Oburusaid those worried about ODM’s intention to enter into negotiations with UDA and other like minded parties to hold their horses and stop making unnecessary pronouncements in social gatherings.

