Man Shot Dead After Resisting Suspected Robbers in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 6 – Police in Kisumu East Sub-County have launched investigations after a 27-year-old man was shot dead by suspected robbers at a building under construction in the Concrete area along the Mamboleo–Guba Road.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night at around 9:00 pm at Akiba Building, which houses two M-Pesa outlets, a wines and spirits shop, and a chemist.

The deceased, identified as Edward Otieno, was reportedly seated outside an M-Pesa shop owned by Janet Oyoo when three armed men arrived at the premises on a motorcycle with an unknown registration number.

Police say the suspects ordered customers who were inside a chemist belonging to Mable Achieng to leave the premises. However, Otieno allegedly resisted the robbers’ orders.

“One of the attackers, who was armed with a rifle believed to be a G3 and concealed in a white sisal bag, allegedly shot Otieno at close range, hitting him at the back of the head with the bullet exiting through the forehead,” the police report stated.

Otieno died instantly at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene on a waiting motorcycle along the Mamboleo–Guba Road towards the Guba direction without stealing anything.

“Officers from Gita Police Station and Obwolo Police Post, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Gita and accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kisumu East Sub-County, visited the scene shortly after the incident,” it stated. “During the investigation, police recovered two spent cartridges and two live rounds of 7.62 x 51 mm ammunition.”

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Kisumu documented the scene, while the body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital awaiting postmortem examination.

Police said officers have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are combing the area for leads.

The case has been recorded as Pending Under Investigation, with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kisumu East leading the probe.