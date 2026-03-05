Connect with us

KMPDU Suspends Doctors’ Strike in Meru Following New Agreement

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has announced the suspension of the doctors’ strike in Meru County following a new agreement with the county government, days before the strike notice was set to expire on 6 March 2026.

The union’s National Chairperson Abidan Mwachi said the agreement addresses long-standing concerns on promotions, contractual employment, and study leave, marking a major victory for healthcare workers in the county.

Under the deal, all common cadre promotions will be processed immediately and reflected in March salaries.

 Consultants due for redesignation will undergo suitability interviews this month, with promotions expected in April payslips. Additionally, 14 consultants in Job Group Q are set to be converted to Job Group R by 18 March 2026, also reflected in March salaries.

The agreement also covers contractual employment, harmonizing all suboptimal contracts according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) terms.

 Eight doctors shortlisted for external interviews will be converted to Permanent and Pensionable (P&P) terms by 18 May 2026, while the remaining 17 doctors will transition to P&P terms in the 2026/2027 financial year.

For study leave, four doctors will be released on a first-come, first-served basis once the recruitment process is complete, and two doctors currently enrolled in studies will receive release letters immediately.

“Thank you, honorable members, for standing firmly behind the Union and its leadership in defending your rights and the dignity of our profession. Together we shall fight, and when we fight… WE WIN!”Mwachai stated.

KMPDU has urged doctors to focus on serving patients while remaining vigilant to ensure full implementation of the agreement.

