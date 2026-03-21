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The leaders presided over a groundbreaking ceremony in Kisumu, where they symbolically tightened a railway bolt to signal the formal commencement of construction on the cross-border rail corridor/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Museveni launch Kisumu–Malaba SGR construction, boosting Kenya-Uganda trade links

Kenya and Uganda kick off Kisumu–Malaba SGR Phase 2C, enhancing trade, freight, and passenger transport across East Africa.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni on Saturday launched the construction of the Kisumu–Malaba section of Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), marking the start of Phase 2C of the regional rail project.

The initiative aims to strengthen trade and transport links between Kenya and Uganda while enhancing connectivity across East Africa.

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The leaders presided over a groundbreaking ceremony in Kisumu, where they symbolically tightened a railway bolt to signal the formal commencement of construction on the cross-border rail corridor.

Transport Minister Davis Chirchir highlighted that the new line will include multiple passenger and freight stations designed to improve logistics and mobility along the western corridor.

“We will have a passenger terminus in Kisumu and intermediate passenger stations in Narok, Mulot, Bomet, Sotik, Sondu, and Ahero,” Chirchir said during the launch.

“On the Kisumu–Malaba section, the passenger terminus will be in Malaba, with intermediate stations in Yala and Mumias.”

The project will also feature major freight facilities and passing stations to support efficient cargo movement and overall rail operations.

The Naivasha–Kisumu main line will span approximately 264 km, with an additional 8.69 km spur linking the railway to the proposed new Kisumu port.

The Kisumu–Malaba segment will add another 107 km, creating a continuous rail corridor from the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa to the Uganda border.

During a related launch of the broader Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba SGR extension at Narok Teachers Training College on Thursday, President Ruto reflected on the modernization of Kenya’s railway system.

“Kenya began replacing the century-old colonial railway from Mombasa to Kisumu in 2014 with a modern standard gauge line,” Ruto said.

“The first phase linking Mombasa to Naivasha faced skepticism but has since become a cornerstone of the country’s transport infrastructure.”

The original line, historically known as the “Lunatic Express,” was constructed during the colonial era and long criticized for inefficiency and slow freight movement.

The expanded rail corridor will traverse nine counties — Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Kericho, Kisumu, Siaya, Vihiga, Kakamega, and Busia — enhancing regional trade, reducing freight costs, and accelerating the movement of goods and passengers.

Officials emphasize that the railway will strengthen regional connectivity and integration, stimulate economic activity along the corridor, and position Kenya as a major transport and logistics hub in Eastern and Central Africa.

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