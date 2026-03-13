Kenya Railways Announces Temporary Closure of Moi Avenue in Mombasa for Bridge Repairs

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – Motorists in Mombasa will experience temporary traffic disruption on Sunday after Kenya Railways announced the closure of a section of Moi Avenue to facilitate emergency repair works.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the corporation said the affected stretch will run from the Moi Avenue–Tangana Road roundabout to the Moi Avenue–Mogadishu Road roundabout.

The closure is meant to allow engineers to carry out emergency repair works on the Mbaraki Rail Over Road Bridge located along the busy road corridor.

According to the notice, the works will take place on Sunday, March 15, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., during which traffic will be redirected to alternative routes.

Motorists travelling from the Kenya Ports Authority Gate 10 and the docks area have been advised to use Mogadishu Road, Zanzibar Road and Shimanzi Road.

Those heading towards the docks and Gate 10 have been asked to use Tangana Road, Mijikenda Street, Lumumba Road and Shimanzi Road as alternative routes.

Kenya Railways urged motorists to comply with traffic management arrangements and follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals who will be deployed at the site to manage the flow of vehicles.

The corporation said the repair works are necessary to ensure the safety and reliability of railway infrastructure, adding that it regrets any inconvenience that may be caused to road users.

Members of the public seeking further information have been advised to contact Kenya Railways through its customer care lines or official communication channels.