Kenya Met Says Heavy Rains to Persist Across Kenya Until March 9

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 — The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a fresh advisory warning that heavy rainfall exceeding 20 millimetres within 24 hours will continue across several parts of the country from the evening of March 3 through March 9.

In Heavy Rainfall Advisory No. 02/2026 released on Tuesday, the department said the ongoing downpour is expected to intensify and peak between March 4 and March 7, before gradually reducing in most areas by March 8.

However, the weatherman cautioned that rainfall amounts above 20mm in 24 hours are likely to persist in the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, parts of the Central Highlands, Southeastern lowlands, and the Coastal region until March 9.

Areas of concern

Counties expected to be affected include Turkana, Samburu, Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Nairobi, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa, and parts of Wajir and Mandera.

The department warned that the heavy rains could trigger flooding, flash floods, and reduced visibility, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

“Floodwaters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream,” the advisory noted.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to exercise extreme caution.

The department advised the public to avoid driving or walking through moving water, refrain from crossing flooded roads and bridges, and avoid sheltering in open fields during thunderstorms.

Authorities said updates will be issued promptly should weather conditions change.

