Linda Mwananchi Movement convene Rally in Narok on March 22

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has announced that the Linda Mwananchi movement will stage a major rally in Narok on Sunday.

The movement had suspended the nationwide engagement until after the end of the Ramadan festivities.

The Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo had taken a brief hiatus after rallies in Busia, Kitengela and Kakamega, which attracted large crowds.

The March 22 rally comes days after the movement which set up a website to serve as a hub for supporters to register, volunteer, donate, and track events organised by the movement. Registration required voters to confirm their status and make a nominal Sh10 contribution to ensure authenticity.

The website was been taken offline temporarily following a series of malicious cyber attacks on the platform.

Sifuna said the Linda Mwananchi initiative has increasingly drawn interest from young people across the country who are seeking greater involvement in national affairs and decision-making processes.

He argued that the momentum behind the movement reflects a broader shift among the youth towards demanding accountability, fairness and equal opportunities in leadership.