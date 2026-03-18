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Amnesty: President Ruto’s Exchanges with Opposition Leaders ‘Unpresidential’

Amnesty International Programs Director Victor Ndede warned that President Ruto’s utterances were deeply un-presidential as  such rhetoric not only distracts from governance and development but also deepens societal divisions.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18- President William Ruto’s recent personal attacks on opposition leaders have been described as un-presidential, raising concerns about their impact on governance and national unity, according to Victor Ndede, Programs Director at Amnesty International.

Speaking on the recent exchange of barbs between political heavyweights, Ndede said the country risks over a year of stalled governance and weakened civic space as the 2027 elections approach.

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His remarks come amid an escalating political feud between President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, which has taken a personal turn,with the two leaders now trading remarks that to body shaming.

What began as a political fallout is quickly escalating into a nasty war of words, as both sides intensify their campaigns ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

“We already have the head of state in rallies and on a sunroof transversing the entire length and breadth of the country. We have politicians doing their politics already. What that means is that we are staring at 15 months of nothing happening, development, progress that we made,”he stated.

Victor Ndede-Programs Director,Amnesty International

Ndede warned that President Ruto’s utterances were deeply un-presidential as  such rhetoric not only distracts from governance and development but also deepens societal divisions.

“The president is a symbol of national unity as per the constitution. This is a person vested with power and the function of making sure that we protect human rights. This is a person with a duty to ensure that Kenyans are united. This is a person with a duty to ensure that ethics, leadership and accountability are values that he embodies and espouses as a president,”he expressed.

Ndede argued said the president’s involvement in the exchanges undermines the very role he is meant to play.

“But what has happened in the last two days, you cannot then say that that would be a symbol of national unity. It polarizes the country. It polarizes individuals. It polarizes certain ethnic communities,”

“And knowing how much we are far divided politically, those statements coming from political leadership as high as the president really serve against the good gains that we have wanted to make in chapter 6 of the constitution on leadership integrity,”he noted.

According to the Amnesty International Programs Officer,the country is staring at a deep leadership crisis given the insults and mudslinging ongoing recently between leaders who are espoused to take lead in clinching the top seat.

“When you look at the comments that have been traded between these leaders and as much as there’s the president there, there’s a former deputy president who ran on a presidential ticket with the president,”

“All the other people trading barbs, they are presidential hopefuls. And so if the dirt is at that level, you can imagine what dirt we will see at the lower levels, even to your MCA level of campaigns,”Ndede noted.

Ndede expressed concern over the politicization of serious criminal allegations. He noted that accusations of rape, defilement, and murder are increasingly used as campaign tools without accountability or follow-up investigations, leaving victims without justice.

 “Serious crimes are being converted into political rhetoric and that constitutes a violation of human rights and a disregard for the rule of law,” he said.

The Amnesty official also highlighted a worrying contraction of civic freedoms. Citizens who criticize leaders online, produce political satire, or engage in protests face harassment and arrests, as seen during the Gen Z protests in 2024 and 2025.

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