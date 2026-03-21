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KeNHA said rising water levels at the bridge, located between Sotik and Chebilat, overtopped the crossing following heavy rainfall in upstream catchment areas/KeNHA

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces traffic diversion on Kaplong–Kisii Road following Kipsonoi River Flooding

KeNHA issues traffic diversion on Kaplong–Kisii (B6) Road after flooding at Kipsonoi River Bridge in Mugeni. Drivers advised to follow alternative routes for safety.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic diversion along the Kaplong–Kisii (B6) Road after flooding at the Kipsonoi River Bridge in Mugeni rendered the section unsafe for motorists.

In a traffic advisory released Saturday, KeNHA said rising water levels at the bridge, located between Sotik and Chebilat, overtopped the crossing following heavy rainfall in upstream catchment areas.

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“The Kipsonoi River Bridge at Mugeni, located between Sotik and Chebilat along the Kaplong–Kisii (B6) Road, has experienced flooding, rendering the section unsafe for motorable traffic,” the authority stated.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the scene to manage traffic flow and ensure safety.

Drivers travelling toward Keroka and Chebilat are advised to use the Kaplong–Sotik–Roret–Ikonge–Chebilat–Keroka paved route.

Those heading to Kisii should use the Kaplong–Sotik–Roret–Ikonge–Kisii alternative road.

KeNHA said it is closely monitoring the situation and will take additional measures if water levels continue to rise.

This disruption comes just a week after the corridor was reopened following an earlier closure caused by flooding at the same bridge.

The road had been shut on March 7 after the Kipsonoi River burst its banks and submerged the Mugeni bridge.

Engineers later assessed the structure and confirmed its integrity, allowing the route to reopen on March 13.

The authority warned motorists to continue exercising caution due to the possibility of renewed flooding from stormwater upstream.

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