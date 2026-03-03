Israel Embassy defends Iran strikes as pre-emptive as Tehran rules out targeting Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – The Israeli Embassy in Nairobi has defended recent joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets, describing the military action as a necessary pre-emptive measure to neutralise what it termed an “existential threat.”

In a statement issued on March 3, the embassy said the February 28 operation targeted strategic assets linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, following what it described as months of failed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

The strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei alongside several senior military and security officials, marking a major escalation in the conflict and heightening fears of wider regional instability.

According to the embassy, Iran had continued advancing its nuclear programme beyond internationally accepted civilian thresholds, while also accelerating long-range ballistic missile production and supporting proxy groups across the region, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthi movement.

It further claimed that Tehran had moved key nuclear and missile infrastructure deep underground, making them harder to neutralise and necessitating urgent action.

The embassy maintained that the operation targeted military and regime-linked facilities, not civilians.

However, Iran has strongly pushed back against the strikes and signalled continued retaliation.

Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, said Tehran would not target Kenya despite ongoing retaliatory operations against US-linked assets globally.

Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi, Gholampour cited longstanding diplomatic ties and expressed confidence that Kenya would not be used as a base for attacks against Iran.

“I do not believe that Kenya will provide such a facility to attack Iran from its land,” he said.

His remarks come amid recent Kenya–US cooperation, including a runway expansion project at the Kenya Navy Base in Manda Bay, Lamu County.

At the same time, Iranian leaders have vowed to defend the country and respond to what they describe as foreign aggression.

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran has the right to defend itself, while President Masoud Pezeshkian described retaliation as a “legitimate duty.” Senior security official Ali Larijani also warned of a forceful response.

The escalating conflict has already resulted in casualties, with Iranian missile strikes reported in Israel, including an attack in the central city of Beit Shemesh that killed at least nine people and injured dozens.

The developments point to a rapidly widening crisis in the Middle East, with fears of further escalation as both sides harden their positions and intensify military action.