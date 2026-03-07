Connect with us

Flooding at Power Sub-Station causes Supply disruptions in Nairobi

The Kenya Power said flooding occurred at its South C Substation after part of the facility’s boundary wall collapsed, affecting electricity supply to multiple estates across the capital.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – Power supply has been disrupted in several parts of Nairobi after flooding damaged a key electricity facility following heavy overnight rains.

“The floods, unfortunately, caused flooding in our South C Substation after part of the boundary wall collapsed. As a result, electricity supply to parts of South B, South C, Nairobi West, Madaraka Estate, Strathmore, Dam Estate, Langata, Wilson Airport, Carnivore, Kenyatta Market, Ngumo Estate, Industrial Area, Uhuru Gardens and surrounding areas has been affected,”said KPLC in a statement.

The utility firm said its teams are working to restore electricity and are switching some customers to nearby substations to minimise disruptions.

“Where possible, we are switching some customers to adjacent substations to ease the impact.”

The outage comes as heavy rains pounded several parts of Nairobi overnight, triggering flooding that disrupted transport and left major roads impassable in some areas.

Several parts of the capital experienced flooding after heavy rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving key roads impassable and disrupting public transport as vehicles struggled to navigate waterlogged sections.

The heavy downpour has left a trail of death and damage on cars and infrastructure.

According to authorities,at least 10 people have thus far been confirmed dead following flood related incidents.

The weather had earlier warned of intense rainfall in early March, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying parts of the city as drainage systems struggle to cope with the volume of water.

