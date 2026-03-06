DCI Kenya Rolls Out INTERPOL Training to Strengthen Cross-Border Crime Investigations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched the INTERPOL Policing Capabilities Foundation Course, a new training programme aimed at strengthening Kenya’s ability to combat transnational crime through enhanced international cooperation.

The initiative will equip officers with skills to use INTERPOL global policing tools, including access to international criminal databases, secure communication platforms, and advanced investigative systems designed to track and apprehend suspects across borders.

According to the DCI, the programme is supported by INTERPOL’s Project Soteria and partners such as the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The training is expected to improve the capacity of law enforcement agencies to identify, investigate, and respond to transnational crimes, including sexual and gender-based violence.

Officials said the course will also enhance collaboration between Kenyan investigators and international partners, ensuring criminals cannot evade justice by crossing national borders.

The DCI emphasized that the initiative reflects its commitment to modernizing policing and strengthening global partnerships in the fight against organized crime.

The agency also extended appreciation to the National Police Service leadership, including Inspector General Douglas Kanja, as well as INTERPOL and other partners for supporting the milestone programme.

Authorities say the training marks a significant step in boosting Kenya’s investigative capacity and improving cross-border law enforcement coordination.