CS Chirchir Unveils Major JKIA Expansion with Airport City and EPZ

KAA will upgrade the current runway and add a partial parallel taxiway, two rapid-exit taxiways, and a runway-end exit, boosting aircraft efficiency at the single-runway airport.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) into a modern aviation and economic hub, featuring a new Airport City and an Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

The project includes a new passenger terminal designed to accommodate an additional 10 million travelers annually, with space for future growth, aiming to reduce congestion and prepare JKIA for projected traffic from 2025 to 2045.

Additional improvements will expand taxiways, aprons, and aircraft support facilities, while modernizing air traffic control, fire response systems, cargo handling, maintenance zones, fuel systems, and essential utilities.

Passenger services will be digitized and modernized, including check-in, security screening, immigration, and baggage handling.

Existing terminals will be reconfigured to improve flow, enhance comfort, and reduce crowding. Road access to the airport will also be upgraded to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

The Airport City and EPZ are expected to unlock significant economic opportunities, attracting businesses in logistics, trade, manufacturing, and services that benefit from proximity to air transport.

CS Chirchir emphasized that the redevelopment will not only address infrastructure gaps but also position JKIA as a leading regional aviation hub, strengthening Kenya’s role as a gateway for trade and travel in East Africa.

