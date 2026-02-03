2 arrested after police recover illegal ammunition in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Two suspects have been arrested after police recovered illegal ammunition during a routine security operation in Kanyonyoo area, Lower Yatta Sub-County, Kitui County.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), a multi-agency security team manning a roadblock along the Garissa–Thika Highway intercepted a public service vehicle on Monday.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a backpack abandoned on a passenger seat. The bag was found to contain 30 rounds of live ammunition.

“Upon conducting a search, the officers recovered a backpack left on a passenger seat containing 30 rounds of live ammunition,” the NPS said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two suspects were immediately escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station for processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Police also detained the public service vehicle as part of ongoing investigations, while the recovered ammunition was secured as an exhibit.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to combating the proliferation of illegal firearms and ammunition, noting that such operations are critical to enhancing public safety and security across the country.

Members of the public were urged to continue cooperating with the police by sharing information that may help prevent crime and curb insecurity.