NATIONAL NEWS

Preparations for First Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kitui in Top Gear – DP Kindiki

Published

KITUI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The government is speeding up construction of Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui town to ensure it is ready to host next month’s Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the 10,000-capacity stadium, which is being put up at a cost of Sh700 million, is nearing completion and is expected to be ready on time to host the national celebrations.

The signature project is being put up to international standards as the government targets using it for international matches and other similar events.

“Now 80% complete, the stadium will be used by generations of Kitui for sports tournaments and other activities,” he said.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday when he inspected the ongoing works at the stadium where he challenged the contractor to accelerate its completion but not to compromise on the standards.

Kitui County will be hosting a national event for the first time and already it has benefitted from a range of revamping ahead of the ceremony slated for October 20.

“As the host town, Kitui is benefiting from a massive infrastructure upgrade of road, electricity, water supply and other projects including the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Ithookwe Airstrip that had fallen into disrepair,” DP noted.

The DP also inspected the renovation of Ithookwe Airstrip which will be crucial in the arrival and departure of guests during the celebrations.

