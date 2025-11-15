Ruto touts Sh110bn investments for Ukambani counties as he winds up tour

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The government is investing more than Sh110 billion to transform the livelihoods of the people of Kitui, Machakos and Makueni, President William Ruto has said.

The President explained that this is the highest amount of resources any government has ever invested to develop critical areas of the economy in the region.

He noted that the government is spending Sh64 billion to build 44,000 affordable housing units, 39 modern markets, and 15,000-bed student hostels.

“No administration before this one has spent KSh64 billion in Ukambani at once. And you’re witnesses,” he said on Saturday when he hosted over 10,000 grassroots leaders from the three counties at Kitui State Lodge, wrapping up his four-day tour of Ukambani region.

He added: “With our affordable housing programme, we are changing the landscape and the lifestyle of Kenya, and we are doing it with our own resources.”

Present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, National Security Advisor Monica Juma, and former Kitui Senator David Musila.

Also at the meeting were Principal Secretaries Terry Mbaika (Aviation) and Jonathan Mueke (Livestock), MPs and MCAs, among other leaders.

On other development projects in the region, the President said the government is investing KSh30 billion to upgrade 600km of roads in the first phase.

Furthermore, he said Sh6.7 billion has been allocated to connect 51,000 households in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties in the next six months.

To address water scarcity in the region, he said Thwake Multipurpose Dam would be completed soon at a cost Sh9.6 billion sourced from the African Development Bank.

Similarly, the government will complete Umaa Dam in Kitui County by next year at cost of Sh230 million.

High-Grand Falls Dam

Additionally, Sh700 million has been set aside to compensate residents affected by Muwongoni Dam project in Machakos County, and assured the leaders that construction work would commence soon.

The President further assured the region that the proposed High-Grand Falls Dam project, straddling between Kitui and Tharaka-Nithi counties, remains on top of the government’s priority list.

Despite progress made so far, President Ruto pointed out that many Kenyans still lack basic services such as power, roads and clean drinking water, hence the need for a National Infrastructure Fund.

“I will be in Parliament next week for the State of Nation Address and I will explain to MPs the need for the fund to finance transformative projects,” he said.

Through the fund, he said, Kenya will aim to raise Sh4.5 trillion to tarmac 20,000km of roads, build 50 mega dams to irrigate at least 2.5 million acres of land, and generate 10,000MW between the next five and 10 years.

On other development projects in Ukambani, the President said he will commission a private investor’s KSh40 billion clinker and cement factory in Mwingi early next year.

Jobs

He said the project will create 5,000 jobs for the local community, and urged local leaders to embrace rather than antagonise the investor.

Further, President Ruto added that he will break ground for a Sh800 million stadium in Machakos Town early next year.

He said that the government has allocated Sh230 million to complete the infamous Enziu Bridge in Mwingi ahead of the next long rains season.

During the tour, President Ruto issued over 45,000 title deeds to residents in Makueni and Kitui counties, and promised to accelerate titling process in the three counties.

He also launched the construction of the 20km Emali-Matiliku in Makueni to be constructed at a cost of Sh1.1 billion; the 13km Kamuw’ongo-Kandwia road in Kitui which will cost Sh1 billion; and the Kivandini-Miseleni road in Machakos which will cost Sh1.7 billion.

The President also directed the Ministry of Roads to immediately begin works on the Kyuso-Tseikuru road, saying Kenyans there have suffered dust and mud long enough.

He assured the leaders that the projects that have been launched would not stall since the government has enough resources to see them to completion.

Security

To fight insecurity in parts of the region, he directed the Ministry of Defence to explore the possibility of setting up a military camp as a buffer zone with neighbouring counties.

The President called on young people to apply for the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA), a new government initiative to give them a KSh50,000 grant to boost their businesses, among other initiatives.

President Ruto urged his critics and political competitors to elevate their level of politics beyond empty sloganeering which, he said, no longer resonates with the electorate.

“We have raised the bar of leadership in Kenya. It is no longer about personalities and slogans, but agenda and plans for Kenya,” he said.

In his address, DP Kindiki said the country cannot be transformed through empty rhetoric but focused leadership such as that President Ruto is offering.

“A nation is transformed through deeds and by taking national development to all regions of our country, as the President has done,” he said.