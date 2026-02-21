6 suspected ‘panga boys’ gang members arrested in Coast security crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — Six individuals suspected of involvement in violent criminal gangs operating along Kenya’s Coast have been arrested following a coordinated security operation in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale counties.

The crackdown, conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), targeted members of gangs commonly associated with the notorious “panga boys,” who have been linked to recent violent attacks and criminal activity across the region.

According to the DCI, the arrests followed actionable intelligence that enabled officers to identify and apprehend the suspects during the multi-county operation.

Those arrested were identified as Nicholas Mumba Chisiwa, Haniff Iqbal Sharbaz, Salim Mafuko Hamis, Ali Musa Mwachimwandi, Sadik Hamis Mwanzembe, and Samuel Gitonga.

The DCI said the arrests mark a significant step in restoring security and dismantling organized criminal networks along the Coast.

“Safety is steadily being reinforced across the Coast following this coordinated crackdown,” the agency said in a statement.

Detectives also recovered crude weapons and narcotic substances during the operation, corroborating intelligence assessments that the suspects were involved in both violent activities and drug-related crimes.

“The seizure of weapons alongside narcotics highlights the compound threat posed by these organized criminal elements to public order and community safety,” the DCI added.

The suspects are currently undergoing processing as detectives pursue further investigations into multiple related criminal incidents believed to be connected to the group.

Security agencies have pledged to sustain the crackdown, intensify surveillance, and pursue remaining gang members and their facilitators as part of broader efforts to enhance public safety and stability across the Coast region.