Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Security Scare as Man runs towards President Ruto During Mandera Tour

No injuries were reported, and President Ruto continued with his scheduled engagements without disruption.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – A security scare occurred on Thursday when a man attempted to run towards President William Ruto during a public tour in Mandera County.

According to witnesses, the individual was immediately intercepted by vigilant security agents and swiftly removed from the area, preventing any potential harm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

No injuries were reported, and President Ruto continued with his scheduled engagements without disruption.

The man reportedly attempted to approach the president during a crowd interaction segment of the tour.

Quick response by the presidential security detail ensured that the incident was handled smoothly.

The presidential security team is trained to react swiftly to potential threats while ensuring the safety of both the president and the public.

The incident drew mixed reactions on social media, with citizens praising the efficiency of the security detail while others expressed concern over public safety during large gatherings.

Security analysts have emphasized the importance of constant vigilance and crowd management during presidential tours, especially in regions with high public turnout.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kingi Says Governors’ Boycott of Senate Summonses Unconstitutional, Invites CoG for February 26 Talks

Kingi emphasized that while the Senate welcomes dialogue, its constitutional mandate to exercise oversight over county governments remains non-negotiable.

2 minutes ago

Kenya

Murkomen Raises Alarm Over Rise of Criminal Gangs Ahead of 2027 Elections

Murkomen singled out the emergence of a group known as ‘Team Mbogi,’ which surfaced in 2025 and has been operating in parts of Umoja...

27 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenyans could soon recall the President under new petition

A petition now before the Senate could change Kenyan politics by allowing voters to directly recall the President and Governors mid-term.

31 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Junet claims Uhuru’s behind Sifuna led plot to wreck ODM

"The problem we have within our party is not about 'broad-based' (government) issues, it's not about Ruto. The problem we have in our party...

40 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto attacks Gachagua as ‘petty thief’ over relief food

President Ruto accused Gachagua of stealing relief food, saying he has no moral authority to speak on drought.

58 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court Dismisses Mbeere North Election Petition Over Failure to Pay Security Deposit

Justice Mwongo found that the petitioners had failed to meet the statutory threshold, rendering the petition fatally defective.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Drama in Parliament as Wetangula warns visiting students

“Order! Order! Order! You clap again and you’ll be evacuated from that gallery,” Speaker Wetang’ula warned.

1 hour ago

Kenya

We will unlock the mystery behinds Raila death, Orengo vows as he hits out at Ruto over ODM wrangles

Orengo said those responsible for Odinga’s death are still silent but expressed confidence that accountability will eventually be achieved.

2 hours ago