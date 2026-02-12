Security Scare as Man runs towards President Ruto During Mandera Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – A security scare occurred on Thursday when a man attempted to run towards President William Ruto during a public tour in Mandera County.

According to witnesses, the individual was immediately intercepted by vigilant security agents and swiftly removed from the area, preventing any potential harm.

No injuries were reported, and President Ruto continued with his scheduled engagements without disruption.

The man reportedly attempted to approach the president during a crowd interaction segment of the tour.

Quick response by the presidential security detail ensured that the incident was handled smoothly.

The presidential security team is trained to react swiftly to potential threats while ensuring the safety of both the president and the public.

The incident drew mixed reactions on social media, with citizens praising the efficiency of the security detail while others expressed concern over public safety during large gatherings.

Security analysts have emphasized the importance of constant vigilance and crowd management during presidential tours, especially in regions with high public turnout.