Rwanda warns against Valentine’s cash bouquets citing damage of banknotes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The National Bank of Rwanda (NBR) has joined the Central Bank of Kenta (CBK) in warning against the use of banknotes for decorative and celebratory purposes as Valentine’s season approaches and cash flower bouquets gain popularity.

In a public notice issued in Kigali on February 5, NBR said it had observed a growing trend of Rwandan franc banknotes and coins being incorporated into floral arrangements and other decorative creations by florists, event decorators, designers, gifting stylists, traders and their clients.

The central bank noted that in such arrangements, banknotes are often folded, glued, taped, pinned or clipped using adhesives and fastening materials.

According to NBR, these practices compromise the integrity of the currency and render the notes unsuitable for use in cash-handling and processing equipment such as ATMs, cash-counting machines and sorting systems.

“Banknotes and coins are produced using durable materials and enhanced security features to ensure longevity, maintain public trust in the national currency and support economic stability,” the notice stated.

It noted, however, that when altered for decorative purposes, the notes suffer damage that leads to premature withdrawal and replacement, resulting in avoidable costs to the country.

NBR reminded the public that wilful defacement, mutilation or impairment of Rwandan currency is an offence punishable under Law No. 68/2018 of 30/08/2018.

The bank said it remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the national currency and will continue public sensitisation and stakeholder engagement to protect the quality, usability and public confidence in Rwandan franc banknotes.

The notice was digitally signed by Deputy Governor and Acting Governor Nick Barigye.

The move mirrors a similar warning issued earlier by the Central Bank of Kenya.

On February 2, CBK cautioned Kenyans against using banknotes in decorative arrangements, including cash flower bouquets, which have become trendy gifts during Valentine’s Day and birthdays.

CBK said folding, rolling, gluing, stapling or pinning banknotes damages the Kenya shilling and disrupts cash-handling systems.

“Such practices compromise the integrity of Kenya shilling banknotes and render them unsuitable for circulation. This results in increased rejection of banknotes during processing and leads to premature withdrawal and replacement of currency, at an avoidable cost to the public and the Bank,” the Cental Bank said.

While CBK clarified that giving cash as a gift is allowed, it stressed that altering or defacing currency is illegal.

Under Section 367A of Kenya’s Penal Code, anyone who wilfully mutilates or defaces a currency note risks up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Sh2,000, or both.

Both central banks are now urging the public to consider alternative, non-damaging ways of presenting monetary gifts.