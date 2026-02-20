Police officer charged over fatal Karatina shooting following IPOA probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Administration Police Constable Peter Wamiti Mwangi has been charged following investigations into the fatal shooting of George Gathu Matheri at a petrol station in Karatina, Nyeri County.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Friday said it had completed investigations into the incident and recommended the prosecution of the officer, who has since taken plea at the Nyeri High Court.

“Following the fatal shooting of Mr. George Gathu Matheri on 18th January 2026 at Rubis Petrol Station in Karatina in Nyeri County, IPOA completed investigations and recommended the prosecution of APC Peter Wamiti Mwangi,” the authority said.

According to IPOA, the shooting occurred at around 11pm after a brief confrontation between Matheri and police officers who were on patrol within Karatina Town in Mathira East Sub-County.

The incident sparked public outrage, with residents staging protests and barricading sections of the Nairobi–Karatina highway. Demonstrators also vandalized property, disrupting transport and business activities as tensions escalated in the normally quiet town.

IPOA said it responded swiftly by deploying its Rapid Response Team from the Nyeri Regional Office to secure the scene and launch investigations.

The watchdog collected forensic and ballistic evidence as part of its probe, which ultimately informed its recommendation to charge the officer.

With the officer now formally arraigned, the case moves to the judicial phase, where the court will determine criminal responsibility in the fatal shooting.

The prosecution marks a significant step in IPOA’s mandate to hold police officers accountable and ensure justice for victims of alleged unlawful use of force, as the family of Matheri awaits the outcome of the court process.