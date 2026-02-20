Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer charged over fatal Karatina shooting following IPOA probe

Police Constable Peter Wamiti Mwangi has been charged after IPOA recommended prosecution over the fatal shooting of George Matheri in Karatina, Nyeri County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Administration Police Constable Peter Wamiti Mwangi has been charged following investigations into the fatal shooting of George Gathu Matheri at a petrol station in Karatina, Nyeri County.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Friday said it had completed investigations into the incident and recommended the prosecution of the officer, who has since taken plea at the Nyeri High Court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Following the fatal shooting of Mr. George Gathu Matheri on 18th January 2026 at Rubis Petrol Station in Karatina in Nyeri County, IPOA completed investigations and recommended the prosecution of APC Peter Wamiti Mwangi,” the authority said.

According to IPOA, the shooting occurred at around 11pm after a brief confrontation between Matheri and police officers who were on patrol within Karatina Town in Mathira East Sub-County.

The incident sparked public outrage, with residents staging protests and barricading sections of the Nairobi–Karatina highway. Demonstrators also vandalized property, disrupting transport and business activities as tensions escalated in the normally quiet town.

IPOA said it responded swiftly by deploying its Rapid Response Team from the Nyeri Regional Office to secure the scene and launch investigations.

The watchdog collected forensic and ballistic evidence as part of its probe, which ultimately informed its recommendation to charge the officer.

With the officer now formally arraigned, the case moves to the judicial phase, where the court will determine criminal responsibility in the fatal shooting.

The prosecution marks a significant step in IPOA’s mandate to hold police officers accountable and ensure justice for victims of alleged unlawful use of force, as the family of Matheri awaits the outcome of the court process.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi terror plot foiled: Weapons cache linked to Al-Shabaab seized by police

Police seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 600 rounds of ammunition, 6 grenades in Nairobi raid linked to Al-Shabaab terror plot.

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Postmortem confirms Kitengela rally victim Vincent Ayomo died from single gunshot

Postmortem confirms Kitengela rally victim Vincent Ayomo died from single gunshot to the head, as human rights groups demand probe into police conduct.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer handed 30-year jail term for manslaughter in Nyandarua fatal shooting

High Court sentences police officer William Nyaga to 30 years for manslaughter in Nyandarua fatal shooting, in IPOA-investigated police accountability case.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Death warrant issued for Nyeri man who murdered minor and hid body in house

Nyeri High Court sentences Nicholas Macharia to death for murdering a minor and burying her inside his house, with postmortem revealing severe traumatic injuries.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court clears Waititu for release under new bail terms after months in custody

High Court drops Sh53.5mn bank guarantee for former Kiambu Governor Waititu, granting Sh20mn cash bail or two Sh30mn sureties pending appeal.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ahmed Issack Hassan quits IPOA role 3 weeks after swearing-in as appeal judge

Justice Ahmed Issack Hassan resigns as IPOA Chairperson three weeks after his Court of Appeal swearing-in. Vice Chairperson Anne Wanjiku Mwangi takes over as...

3 days ago

JUDICIARY

Judiciary Orders Virtual Hearings at Thika Environment and Land Court Over Health Risks

The CRJ disclosed that the current court premises are also being used by the Kiambu County Government as a parking area for garbage collection...

6 days ago

Judicial Appointments

Judiciary Rolls Out New Appellate Benches After Appointment of 15 Judges

The Judiciary said the re-distribution is designed to decentralise appellate services and bring justice closer to litigants outside the capital while easing pressure on...

6 days ago