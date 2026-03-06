Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Muturi emphasized that the state has a duty to facilitate the prompt evacuation of Kenyans seeking to leave war-affected regions and should waive all transport fees without exception/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi condemns paid KQ flights from Dubai as ‘immoral’, demands free repatriation

Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi calls on President William Ruto to ensure free evacuation of Kenyans stranded in Middle East, criticizing Kenya Airways for charging fees.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has condemned paid flights for Kenyans fleeing conflict in the Middle East as “immoral and deeply insensitive” demanding free repatriation flights for affected citizens.

Muturi emphasized that the state has a duty to facilitate the prompt evacuation of Kenyans seeking to leave war-affected regions and should waive all transport fees without exception.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former Cabinet Secretary specifically criticized Kenya Airways for charging flights, arguing that the national carrier should prioritize citizens’ safety over profit.

“It is immoral and deeply insensitive to charge Kenyans who are fleeing war and bombardment to return to their own country,” Muturi said in a statement on Friday.

He noted that the Government of Kenya, as a shareholder in the airline, has an obligation to ensure the carrier prioritizes the safety of citizens above commercial interests.

“Kenya Airways must transport Kenyans home without demanding payment. Protecting Kenyan lives must come before profit,” he added.

KQ announces Dubai repatriation flights after securing slots amid Iran attacks

Muturi highlighted that many governments worldwide are waiving evacuation and transport fees to safeguard citizens caught in conflict zones.

Urgency

He urged President William Ruto to act with urgency and compassion to ensure Kenyans stranded in the Middle East are evacuated without charge.

“President William Ruto must see what other responsible leaders are doing to protect their citizens and act with the same urgency and compassion for Kenyans trapped in danger,” he said.

He stressed that Kenyans fleeing war should not be treated as paying customers but as citizens whose government has a duty to protect.

“No Kenyan escaping bombs and conflict should be treated as a customer. They must be treated as citizens whose government has a duty to protect,” Muturi insisted.

His remarks come amid growing concern for the safety of Kenyans living and working in parts of the Middle East following escalating hostilities.

Muturi called on the government to urgently organise evacuation efforts and ensure all citizens seeking to leave conflict zones are brought home safely.

“Bring our people home now,” he appealed.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Spectacle of boots: Leaders in gumboots receive Ruto at Ng’eno funeral

Deputy President Kindiki, Narok Governor Ntutu, Head of Public Service Koskei, and Interior CS Murkomen received President Ruto at the late Johanna Ng’eno’s funeral...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Receives Credentials From Three New Ambassadors to Kenya

President Ruto assured the ambassadors of his full support as they begin their duties and expressed confidence in the strengthening of bilateral ties.

1 day ago

Africa

Nigeria halts Christian pilgrimages to Holy Land over Middle East conflict

The decision was announced by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, the national body responsible for coordinating Christian pilgrimages.

1 day ago

Aviation

KQ announces Dubai repatriation flights after securing slots amid Iran attacks

Kenya Airways launches special repatriation flights from Dubai after UAE airspace closure triggered by US-Israel military strikes on Iran.

2 days ago

County News

Nairobi County Assembly Approves Ruto-Sakaja Cooperation Deal

The Nairobi MCAs also proposed a list of key priority projects to be undertaken under the agreement.

3 days ago

BOTTOM-UP

KDF Families Move Into 500 New Housing Units at Roysambu Military Camp

Commander Kahawa Garrison, Brigadier Hussein Dida emphasised that stable and secure living conditions directly influence morale, well-being, and the overall effectiveness of soldiers.

3 days ago

Kenya

MPs to skip Wednesday morning sitting to attend Ngeno’s requiem service

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu announced a church mass in honour of Ngeno will be held at AGC Karen Church.

3 days ago

BUDGET

National Assembly set to debate National Infrastructure Bill

The proposed Fund seeks to attract private and alternative financing, reduce reliance on public debt, and support commercially viable infrastructure projects

3 days ago