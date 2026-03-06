Commit to justice and integrity, CJ advises newly recruited magistrates

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Chief Justice Martha Koome, has told new judicial officers that their role demands a lifelong commitment to justice, integrity, professionalism, and public service.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of 99 newly recruited Resident Magistrates who will also serve as Adjudicators in the Small Claims Courts, the Chief Justice urged them to embrace the ideals of civility, collegiality, intellectual curiosity, impartiality, and independence as they begin their careers on the bench.

The Chief Justice emphasized the central role played by Magistrates’ Courts and Small Claims Courts in the administration of justice, noting that they serve as the primary point of contact between the Judiciary and the public.

She observed that many litigants who appear before these courts are often unrepresented, meaning their experience of justice is largely shaped by their direct interactions with magistrates and adjudicators.

The CJ underscored the importance of professionalism, fairness, and efficiency in court proceedings, noting that the public’s perception of the Judiciary is often formed through these encounters.

The Chief Justice commended the new magistrates and adjudicators for emerging successful from an exceptionally rigorous and highly competitive recruitment process conducted by the Judicial Service Commission. More than 1,700 advocates had applied for just 100 available positions of Resident Magistrate.

“I warmly welcome you into the Judiciary and congratulations on your successful recruitment. Your appointment reflects confidence and trust placed in you by the nation to serve as custodians of justice and guardians of the rule of law,” said the CJ.

The Chief Justice further highlighted the Judiciary’s reform agenda under the Social Transformation through Access to Justice-STAJ blueprint, which aims to transform court stations into centres of excellence in service delivery.

“In line with these efforts, the Judiciary has set a target of ensuring that no case remains in a Magistrate’s Court for more than three years, while cases filed in Small Claims Courts should be resolved within sixty days. Notably, Magistrates’ Courts recently achieved a Case Clearance Rate of 104 percent—the first time the rate has exceeded 100 percent since the Judiciary began tracking the metric—indicating progress in reducing longstanding case backlogs,” said Justice Koome.

The Chief Justice emphasized the importance of effective docket management, urging the new judicial officers to adopt active case management practices and take responsibility for the pace and progress of cases under their supervision.

She also directed the Registrar of the Magistrates’ Courts and the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary to develop a self-evaluation tool and institutional performance framework to enable judicial officers to monitor productivity and improve case management.

The Chief Justice also stressed the Judiciary’s commitment to a strict “no adjournment” policy aimed at preventing unnecessary delays in court proceedings.

Judicial officers were encouraged to manage court schedules effectively, maintain punctuality, and deliver rulings and judgments within statutory timelines.

On judicial conduct, the Chief Justice urged the new officers to uphold the highest standards of ethical behaviour by adhering to the Judiciary’s Code of Conduct and Ethics. She reminded them that judicial independence requires decisions to be guided solely by the law and the evidence presented in court.

Reaffirming the Judiciary’s firm stance against corruption, the Chief Justice stated that both the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission-JSC, maintain a policy of zero tolerance toward unethical conduct. She encouraged the judicial officers to uphold integrity and professionalism throughout their careers.

“As ambassadors of the Judiciary’s transformation agenda, you represent the foremost point of contact between the justice system and the ordinary citizen,” she said. “Your work will play a vital role in transforming lives and strengthening access to justice for all Kenyans.”