Supreme Court of Kenya/FILE

Kenya

Petitioners file notice to challenge Appeals Court verdict restoring NG-CDF at the Supreme Court.

The duo has filed a notice indicating their intention to appeal the verdict that overturned a High Court ruling which had nullified the fund.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Petitioners Wanjiru Gikonyo and Cornelius Oduor have moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal decision reinstating the NG-CDF.

“Take notice that the 1st and 2nd Respondents herein, Wanjiru Gikonyo and Cornelius Oduor Opuot, being aggrieved by the entire judgement (Hon Masinga, Hon Tuiyott, Hon Muchelule) in Civil Appeal No. E884 of 2024, as consolidated with E869 of 2024, delivered on 6 February 2026, intend to appeal to the Supreme Court against the entire judgement and orders,” Joshua Malidzo of the Katiba Institute said.

The Court of Appeal has overturned a High Court decision that had declared the NG-CDF unconstitutional, ruling that the fund does not violate the constitutional division of functions under devolution.

The court also held that amendments on the National Government Constituencies Development Fund Act did not require Senate participation.

In a judgment delivered by a three-judge bench led by Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, alongside Justices Francis Tuiyott and Isaac Muchelele, held that the NG-CDF Act is consistent with the Constitution and does not undermine county governments.

The ruling reverses a September 2024 High Court decision, which had found that the Fund created an unlawful third tier of government and duplicated county functions, ordering its operations to cease by June 30, 2026.

In setting aside the High Court ruling, the appellate judges held that constituencies are not units of government but administrative platforms through which the national government delivers certain services.

They found that projects funded under NG-CDF — including education support, bursaries and security-related infrastructure — fall within national government functions as provided under the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

“The NG-CDF Act does not transfer devolved functions to the national government nor does it confer executive authority upon Members of Parliament,” the court ruled.

The judges further noted that the Fund is financed from the national government’s share of revenue after allocation to counties, and therefore does not infringe on county resources or functions.
Senate role not required

The appellate court also settled a long-standing dispute over the legislative process, ruling that Senate involvement was not mandatory when Parliament enacted the NG-CDF law.

The judges held that the Act does not concern county governments within the meaning of Article 110 of the Constitution, as it neither alters county functions nor affects revenue allocation to counties.

They concluded that the law properly fell within the legislative mandate of the National Assembly.

However, the court struck down Section 43(9) of the Act, which tied the tenure of the NG-CDF Fund Account Manager to the life of Parliament.

The judges declared the provision unconstitutional for violating the principle of separation of powers, saying the office must remain independent of political timelines.

“The position must be insulated from political tenure,” the bench held.

Applying the doctrine of severability, the court removed the offending clause while preserving the rest of the Act.

The ruling clears the way for continued disbursement of billions of shillings annually to constituencies for projects such as classrooms, bursaries and local security facilities.

The judges directed each party to bear its own costs, citing the public interest nature of the case.

