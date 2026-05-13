Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

the Judiciary said activities at the registry will be “slightly disrupted” from April 27 to April 29, 2026, when staff will be attending the retreat and training programme/FILE

Kenya

LSK, Digital Rights Groups Move to Supreme Court Over Cyber Surveillance Law

The petition comes months after the Court of Appeal delivered a landmark judgment in March 2026 invalidating Sections 22 and 23 of the Act.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – A fresh legal battle over digital freedoms is now headed to the Supreme Court, in a case that could redefine the limits of State surveillance and the privacy rights of millions of Kenyans.

The Law Society of Kenya, together with Bloggers Association of Kenya, Article 19 Eastern Africa and Kenya Union of Journalists, has petitioned the apex court to strike down controversial surveillance provisions contained in the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The petition comes months after the Court of Appeal delivered a landmark judgment in March 2026 invalidating Sections 22 and 23 of the Act clauses that criminalised the publication of false or misleading information online.

In the ruling, the appellate judges described the provisions as unguided missiles capable of ensnaring innocent citizens and suppressing legitimate expression.

The court found the sections unconstitutional for being vague, overly broad and inconsistent with freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

While that decision was hailed as a major victory for digital rights and press freedom, the Court of Appeal left intact another set of provisions that civil society groups now say pose an even greater threat to constitutional liberties.

The petition is based on Sections 48 to 53 of the law, which grant authorities powers to intercept emails, phone calls and other digital communications for periods extending up to nine months.

The same provisions also compel internet service providers and telecommunications firms to surrender subscriber data to investigators and permit officers executing cybercrime warrants to search any person found within premises linked to investigations involving digital systems or devices.

The petitioners argue that the powers are excessively broad and lack sufficient judicial oversight, effectively creating a framework for intrusive State surveillance.

According to the groups, the law fails to establish clear safeguards on how surveillance orders are obtained, supervised or limited, exposing citizens to potential abuse and arbitrary monitoring.

The organisations further argue that the provisions offend Article 31 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to privacy, including protection from unnecessary searches and the interception of communications.

They also cite Article 33, warning that unchecked surveillance inevitably chills free expression by creating fear among journalists, activists, whistleblowers and ordinary citizens communicating online.

The petitioners say the case is not merely about cybercrime enforcement, but about defining the constitutional boundaries of State power in the digital age.

They warn that without firm constitutional limits, the surveillance framework could gradually erode public trust in digital communication platforms and weaken democratic participation.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

EAC Launches Ushirikiano Imara 2026 Security Exercise in Nairobi

The joint drill is designed to strengthen coordination, interoperability and collective response mechanisms as the region faces increasingly complex security threats

7 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto Introduces Justice Njoki Ndung’u to World Leaders in ICC Campaign Drive

President Ruto personally introduced Justice Ndung’u to several Heads of State and international leaders as Kenya seeks to secure support from the 125 member...

12 minutes ago

Featured

Dr Gikonyo denies hiding Gachagua during impeachment trial

Dr Gikonyo rejects allegations he helped shield Gachagua from Senate proceedings, insisting his actions were purely medical.

1 hour ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Dr Gikonyo confirms treating ex-DP Gachagua during impeachment trial

Dr Gikonyo further told the three-judge bench that Gachagua’s condition was medically sensitive and required close monitoring, especially given the stress linked to the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Announces Dates for County Delegates Elections in Kisumu and Taita Taveta

Awitta also announced that Kisumu County delegates’ elections have been scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026.

2 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Push for State-Owned Offices to Cut Soaring Rental Costs

Lawmakers questioned the logic of investing public funds in renovating rented premises while simultaneously paying millions in annual lease charges.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria Hits Back at Gachagua Over Criticism of Africa Forward Summit 2026

Kuria said Gachagua’s remarks on the continental summit reflected a lack of national interest

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Links Armed Gang to Murder of Nakuru Reverend Julius Ndumia in Brutal Church Attack

The attackers also injured the church watchman, who was rushed to hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

4 hours ago