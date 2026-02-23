Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Over 600 Kenyans Stranded in Cambodia Petition High Court for Urgent Repatriation

They allege they were recruited in Kenya by individuals posing as legitimate employment agents for jobs in Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Over 600 Kenyan citizens stranded in Cambodia have approached the High Court in Nairobi, seeking urgent orders to compel the government to evacuate and repatriate them immediately.

In a constitutional petition filed through lawyer Danstan Omari, the applicants claim they are trapped in Cambodia without resources to secure return flights and face possible arrest or detention if they do not leave the country by Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The petitioners describe a desperate situation, citing lack of food and proper shelter, untreated injuries and medical needs, confiscated passports and communication devices and exploitative working conditions, including 16-hour workdays and harsh penalties for non-performance

They allege they were recruited in Kenya by individuals posing as legitimate employment agents for jobs in Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia.

After paying significant recruitment and travel fees, the Kenyans were allegedly transported to Cambodia without explanation and confined in guarded premises with high walls and barbed wire.

Following a Cambodian authorities’ raid, the petitioners say the operators of the scheme fled, leaving them stranded without shelter, income, or travel documents.

They also claim that outreach to the Kenyan Embassy has yielded minimal support.

The petition cites multiple constitutional and human rights breaches, including Articles 25, 28, 29, and 30 – freedom from torture, protection of human dignity, security, and freedom from forced labor and Articles 41, 43, 47, and 48 – fair labor practices, access to healthcare, housing, emergency medical treatment, and justice.

It also includes alleged failure by State organs to uphold the Bill of Rights and Kenya’s obligations under international law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The petitioners argue that the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Directorate of Immigration Services, the Inspector General of Police, the Ministry of Internal Security, and the Attorney General have failed in their constitutional duty to safeguard Kenyan citizens abroad.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has been joined as an interested party.

The petitioners are requesting the High Court to direct the government to verify the identities and locations of all affected Kenyans in Cambodia and establish direct consular contact.

They also want the Directorate of Immigration Services to issue emergency travel documents for those without valid passports and facilitate and cover costs of emergency evacuation, including flights, transit, accommodation, and food, ideally within 48 hours.

The petitioners warn that without urgent judicial intervention, they remain at risk of arrest, detention, illness, and further exploitation in a foreign country.

The High Court is expected to issue directions on conservatory orders and schedule an urgent hearing.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Nairobi Court Charges four Kaluworks Staff in Sh31mn Internal Fraud Case

According to investigators, the alleged offences were committed on diverse dates between January 2024 and September 2025 within Makadara, Nairobi County.

4 minutes ago

Kenya

Justice Bahati Mwamuye Transferred to Kiambu, Pending Cases Reassigned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Justice Bahati Mwamuye of the High Court’s Constitutional and Human Rights Division has been transferred to Kiambu, ending his...

28 minutes ago

Kenya

Matiang’i Crowned Gusii Spokesperson in Nyamira Ceremony

The event brought together leaders and supporters from across the region, marking a key milestone in Matiang’i’s political journey.

1 hour ago

Kenya

High Court Extends Orders Halting Nairobi Hospital AGM

The hospital had opposed the extension, arguing that the AGM, originally scheduled for February 6, did not take place and therefore there were no...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Sifuna, Babu Condole with Vincent Ayomo’s Family Following Police Shooting

According to Sifuna, Ayomo was shot hours after an opposition rally in Kitengela had been violently dispersed by police officers.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kasarani MP Karauri Joins Nairobi Governor Race for 2027 Elections

Karauri sought the support of his constituents as he transitions from constituency politics to vying for the city’s top leadership position.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Kalonzo Calls for Public Inquest into Raila’s Death

Kalonzo recalled his long political partnership with Raila, saying the region had been central to their joint campaigns over the years.

4 hours ago

Top stories

NYS Faces Scrutiny Over Financial Instability, Land Issues, and Staffing Shortages

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The National Youth Service (NYS) has come under intense scrutiny from the National Assembly of Kenya’s Public Investments Committee...

4 hours ago