Nurses Protest Outside Nairobi City Hall Over Employment Issues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – A group of nurses staged a protest outside City Hall in Nairobi, raising concerns over delayed hiring, unfair contracts, and lack of job security.

The healthcare workers warned that the ongoing employment crisis is negatively affecting healthcare service delivery across public facilities.

The nurses carried banners and called on the Nairobi County government and relevant authorities to address their grievances, demanding transparent recruitment processes and timely employment for qualified staff.

Organizers emphasized that the employment delays are putting pressure on both nurses and patients, with potential consequences for the quality of care provided.

County officials are reportedly monitoring the protest to ensure it remains peaceful, while discussions with nurse representatives are expected to follow.

The demonstration highlights growing frustration among healthcare workers and underscores the urgent need for reforms in public healthcare employment policies to secure jobs and strengthen service delivery in Kenya’s health sector.