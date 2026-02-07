Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS moves to calm fears over reported gang rampage

NPS assures Kenyans security is under control after reported gang attacks in Mombasa, Kilifi and Siaya, with several suspects arrested.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The National Police Service (NPS) has moved to calm public anxiety over reported gang activity in parts of the country, assuring Kenyans that security agencies are firmly in control and actively pursuing suspects linked to recent violent incidents.

In a statement issued on Friday, NPS said it had taken note of media reports describing “gangsters on the rampage” in Mombasa, Kilifi and Siaya counties, and provided updates on the cases under investigation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Commenting on the Mombasa attack, police said the incident occurred on January 28, 2026, in the Tononoka area, where a security guard was assaulted by a group of young men armed with crude weapons.

Authorities confirmed that two key suspects have been arrested, while a third remains at large.

“A variety of exhibits were also recovered, including knives and a machete. The case is already before the court,” NPS Spokesperson Michael Nyaga said.

4 suspected ‘Panga Boys’ gang members arrested in Kwale robbery

In Mtwapa, Kilifi County, Nyaga said detectives investigated an attack on a shop owner that was captured on CCTV on the same date.

The probe led to the arrest of three main suspects and the recovery of a large cache of items believed to be stolen, including crude weapons, 49 assorted mobile phones, electronics and gas cylinders.

Arraignments

All suspects have been arraigned in court and are assisting police with further investigations.

Regarding an incident in Bondo, Siaya County, the NPS said a specialised team of detectives has analysed the case and made what it termed a “critical breakthrough.”

Further details are expected as investigations progress.

The police service emphasised that crime in any form will be dealt with “firmly and lawfully,” and thanked members of the public for providing crucial information that aided investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police has also directed officers nationwide to enhance service delivery and ensure the safety of people and property at all times.

NPS urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, any law enforcement officer or through toll-free police hotlines.

“The National Police Service remains resolute in its duty to protect life and property,” Nyaga said.

“We are committed to dealing severely with all forms of criminality and urge full cooperation from the public to achieve this.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Haiti Mission

Kenya to begin drawdown in Haiti as Gang Suppression Force takes over

Kenya is set to reduce its police deployment in Haiti after completing its stabilization mandate, handing over to the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force to...

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM disowns Oketch Salah’s tours, cautions grassroots structures

ODM distances itself from businessman Oketch Salah, saying his statements do not represent the party amid grassroots tours.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Fire at Lake Nakuru National Park contained after 6-hour operation

Kenya Wildlife Service confirms no injuries after a fire spread from Lake View Estate into Lake Nakuru National Park, affecting Honeymoon Hill.

1 hour ago

Africa

Rwanda warns against Valentine’s cash bouquets citing damage of banknotes

Rwanda and Kenya central banks warn against using banknotes in Valentine’s cash bouquets, saying folding and gluing currency is illegal and costly.

2 hours ago

Top stories

PS Oluga reviews SHA Systems as Government Pushes Patient-Centred Care

PS Oluga reassured patients and caregivers that measures have been put in place to ensure administrative processes do not impede access to treatment, emphasising...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt designates 13 individuals under UN terror decree, orders immediate asset freeze

The Financial Reporting Centre has designated 13 individuals under targeted financial sanctions for terrorism financing, ordering asset freezes under UNSCR 1373.

17 hours ago

County News

4 suspected ‘Panga Boys’ gang members arrested in Kwale robbery

Four suspected “Panga Boys” gang members have been arrested in Kwale County following a violent robbery in Mbuwani Village. Police recover weapons and stolen...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Immigration Service responds to temporary passport booklet shortage

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services addresses temporary unavailability of A and B Series passports on eCitizen portal, assuring prompt processing.

18 hours ago