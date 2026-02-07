NPS moves to calm fears over reported gang rampage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The National Police Service (NPS) has moved to calm public anxiety over reported gang activity in parts of the country, assuring Kenyans that security agencies are firmly in control and actively pursuing suspects linked to recent violent incidents.

In a statement issued on Friday, NPS said it had taken note of media reports describing “gangsters on the rampage” in Mombasa, Kilifi and Siaya counties, and provided updates on the cases under investigation.

Commenting on the Mombasa attack, police said the incident occurred on January 28, 2026, in the Tononoka area, where a security guard was assaulted by a group of young men armed with crude weapons.

Authorities confirmed that two key suspects have been arrested, while a third remains at large.

“A variety of exhibits were also recovered, including knives and a machete. The case is already before the court,” NPS Spokesperson Michael Nyaga said.

In Mtwapa, Kilifi County, Nyaga said detectives investigated an attack on a shop owner that was captured on CCTV on the same date.

The probe led to the arrest of three main suspects and the recovery of a large cache of items believed to be stolen, including crude weapons, 49 assorted mobile phones, electronics and gas cylinders.

Arraignments

All suspects have been arraigned in court and are assisting police with further investigations.

Regarding an incident in Bondo, Siaya County, the NPS said a specialised team of detectives has analysed the case and made what it termed a “critical breakthrough.”

Further details are expected as investigations progress.

The police service emphasised that crime in any form will be dealt with “firmly and lawfully,” and thanked members of the public for providing crucial information that aided investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police has also directed officers nationwide to enhance service delivery and ensure the safety of people and property at all times.

NPS urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, any law enforcement officer or through toll-free police hotlines.

“The National Police Service remains resolute in its duty to protect life and property,” Nyaga said.

“We are committed to dealing severely with all forms of criminality and urge full cooperation from the public to achieve this.”