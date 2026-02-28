‘Ng’eno faced threats’: Gachagua demands probe into Mosop helicopter crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno, describing him as a close political ally and friend whose passing has dealt a heavy blow to the Kipsigis community.

Ng’eno was among six people who perished in a helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, on Saturday.

In a statement, Gachagua said he was “very saddened” by the tragic news, terming Ngeno a steadfast leader with a promising future.

“Hon. Ng’eno was my very great friend who faced threats and intimidation as he was forced to hound me out of office. We remained the best of friends up to his death,” Gachagua said.

He described the late legislator as an emerging leader within the Kipsigis community, adding that his death had robbed the region of a significant voice in national affairs.

Gachagua also demanded a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the cause of the crash.

“I call for thorough and speedy investigations into the cause of the crash that must be made public,” he said.

The DCP leader further claimed that online commentators aligned to the government were distorting condolence messages from leaders, suggesting that such actions raised concerns.

“State bloggers are busy manipulating our condolences by editing our message and corrupting it to have a different meaning. Maybe they know something about the crash,” he added.

Gachagua said he had joined residents of Nyahururu in mourning the late MP and extended his condolences to Ngeno’s family, constituents and supporters.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement detailing the cause of the helicopter crash as investigations continue.