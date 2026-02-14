Nairobi Women Stage Valentine Tribute to Sakaja, Hail Dishi na County and Table Widows Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – More than 1,000 women drawn from across Nairobi, under the umbrella “Daughters of the Mountain,” on Friday converged at the office of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in a surprise Valentine’s Day show of appreciation for his administration’s flagship school feeding programme, Dishi na County.

Led by their Patron Diana Kamande, the women said the initiative, introduced nearly two years ago, has significantly eased the burden on mothers by providing meals to school-going children across the city. According to the group, more than 323,000 learners in all 17 sub-counties are currently benefiting from the programme.

“We are here to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by celebrating Governor Sakaja for taking the load of food off the shoulders of mothers. Now our children can go to school without worrying about meals. It has never happened before, and now it is happening it is worth celebrating,” Diana reiterated

Beyond the celebrations, the women also presented a proposed Widows Bill and urged the Governor to support its adoption in the County Assembly, saying it would help address the social and economic challenges faced by widows in Nairobi.

“You have done us well, and we are confident you will champion this widows’ bill so that their rights and welfare are fully protected,” she added.

The group further called on communities to evaluate leaders based on their development track records during election periods, arguing that many projects fail to materialize because leaders are not given adequate time to implement their agendas. They pointed to ongoing city projects and employment opportunities as evidence of progress.

“Apart from Dishi na County, over 4,000 young men and women have been employed under the Green Army to clean the city. Markets are being constructed, and these are just a few among many other projects underway,” they noted.

The women also announced plans to convene a wider public forum focused on development and political issues affecting Nairobi residents, particularly women. The meeting is expected to provide a platform for dialogue, engagement, and collective action on community concerns.

On his part, the Governor reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the promises he made to Nairobi residents, emphasizing that his administration remains focused on delivering each pledge step by step. He expressed gratitude for the continued support he has received over the years from various communities that have stood by him throughout his political journey.

“I began my journey many years ago during President Kibaki’s era through the Vijana na Kibaki movement. Later, under President Uhuru Kenyatta, I served as the TNA Chairman. I have a long history of working closely with the Kikuyu community, and you have consistently supported me against many competitors. I will continue pushing forward to deliver services to all residents without any form of discrimination whatsoever,” Sakaja reiterated.

Accompanying the Governor were County Secretary Godfrey Akumali, Chief Officer for Trade Lydia Mathia, and Receiver of Revenue Tiras Njoroge, who emphasized the need for wananchi to remain united and to evaluate leaders based on their performance and delivery of services rather than their community or ethnic background.