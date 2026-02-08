Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NACADA Matuu Dawn Raid Nets Cannabis Haul, Three Suspects

The operation targeted two suspected drug distribution sites that had been under surveillance for the sale of cannabis within Matuu Town and its surrounding settlements.

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 8 – A high-impact, intelligence-led anti-narcotics operation has dealt a fresh blow to drug trafficking networks in Machakos County following a coordinated NACADA-led multi-agency raid in Matuu Town, Yatta Sub-County.

The pre-dawn crackdown, conducted in the early hours of Sunday, was spearheaded by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, as part of an ongoing nationwide surge in supply-suppression operations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The operation targeted two suspected drug distribution sites that had been under surveillance for the sale of cannabis within Matuu Town and its surrounding settlements.

At the first location, officers recovered 12 brooms of cannabis and arrested one female suspect believed to be directly involved in retail distribution.

A second, more elaborate site yielded 360 small rolls of cannabis and approximately 100 grammes of unprocessed dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs. Two suspects were arrested at the scene. Officers also seized weighing scales, rolling materials, rizzlers, and assorted paraphernalia suspected to have been used in the processing, packaging, and sale of the drugs.

All three suspects, together with the recovered exhibits, were booked at Matuu Police Station pending further processing and arraignment in court.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the raid signaled an escalation of enforcement efforts under the Presidential Directive on the renewed national fight against drugs.

“This operation underscores the Authority’s resolve to pluck drug lords and their associates from our communities one by one in line with the Presidential Directive on the renewed fight against drugs in Kenya,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

He warned that enforcement agencies are tightening the noose around narcotics networks and dismantling supply chains systematically.

“Those profiting from illegal drug enterprises at the expense of the Kenyan youth must know that we are coming for them without fear or favour. We will not relent until these criminal networks are completely dismantled and our communities made safe,” he added.

The Machakos operation comes barely a day after another NACADA-led crackdown in Naivasha on Saturday morning, during which an associate of a well-known drug trafficker was arrested with a large haul of cannabis and is currently awaiting arraignment.

Authorities say the back-to-back operations demonstrate improved intelligence coordination and renewed operational resolve to disrupt narcotics markets, deter traffickers, and protect young people from the harmful effects of drugs.

NACADA has reaffirmed that sustained multi-agency enforcement remains a core pillar of Kenya’s broader demand- and supply-reduction strategy in the fight against substance abuse.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

27 Kenyan Police officers awarded UN service medals in South Sudan

Twenty-seven Kenyan police officers serving under UNMISS in South Sudan have been awarded United Nations Service Medals for their role in protecting civilians and...

49 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘False, unauthorized, and misleading’: Jubilee denies Ichaweri meeting with Gen Zs

Jubilee Party dismisses reports of a planned Gen-Z meeting at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ichaweri home, terming the claims false and unauthorized.

21 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Seizes Massive Cannabis Cache in Naivasha, Vows War on Kingpins

NAIVASHA, Kenya Feb 7 – In a significant blow to narcotics distribution networks in the region, a multi-agency security team led by the National...

21 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Kenya to begin drawdown in Haiti as Gang Suppression Force takes over

Kenya is set to reduce its police deployment in Haiti after completing its stabilization mandate, handing over to the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force to...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS moves to calm fears over reported gang rampage

NPS assures Kenyans security is under control after reported gang attacks in Mombasa, Kilifi and Siaya, with several suspects arrested.

1 day ago

Africa

Rwanda warns against Valentine’s cash bouquets citing damage of banknotes

Rwanda and Kenya central banks warn against using banknotes in Valentine’s cash bouquets, saying folding and gluing currency is illegal and costly.

1 day ago

Top stories

PS Oluga reviews SHA Systems as Government Pushes Patient-Centred Care

PS Oluga reassured patients and caregivers that measures have been put in place to ensure administrative processes do not impede access to treatment, emphasising...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt designates 13 individuals under UN terror decree, orders immediate asset freeze

The Financial Reporting Centre has designated 13 individuals under targeted financial sanctions for terrorism financing, ordering asset freezes under UNSCR 1373.

2 days ago