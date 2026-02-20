Teen TikToker held at Children’s Remand Home in heroin trafficking trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — A Mombasa court has denied bond to a 17-year-old TikToker charged alongside a 20-year-old man with trafficking heroin valued at Sh327,510.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the minor and Amir Latif were arraigned before Resident Magistrate Green Odera and charged under Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, as amended in 2022.

According to prosecutors, the two are accused of trafficking 109.17 grams of heroin in Mombasa.

“They pleaded not guilty,” the ODPP said in a statement on Friday.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Purity Musembi urged the court to impose strict bond terms, citing the seriousness of the offence and the need to protect the public from the dangers posed by narcotics trafficking.

In his ruling, Magistrate Odera granted Amir Latif bond of Sh1 million with a surety of a similar amount.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport and barred from leaving the court’s jurisdiction pending the hearing and determination of the case.

However, the court declined to grant bond to the minor after an age assessment confirmed she is 17 years old.

She has since been remanded at the Likoni Children’s Remand Home, where she will remain under the supervision of the Children’s Department for correction, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

The ODPP said a social inquiry report presented in court indicated that the teenager had been living with Latif after leaving her parents’ home three years ago.

Pretrial proceedings in the case are scheduled for March 17, 2026.

The prosecution said the charges reflect the Director of Public Prosecutions’ continued resolve to combat narcotics trafficking and protect communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.