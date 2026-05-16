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ODPP Strengthens Fight Against Human Trafficking Through New Crime Scene Management Guidelines

The initiative was highlighted during the launch and Training of Trainers on the Standard Operating Procedures.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)) has reinforced its commitment to combating human trafficking and transnational organized crime through enhanced cooperation between investigators and prosecutors.

The initiative was highlighted during the launch and Training of Trainers on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Crime Scene Management and Examination in Trafficking in Persons investigations.

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Speaking on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Deputy Director Robert Oyiembo commended technical support from CIVIPOL under the Better Migration Management Programme, noting that the partnership continues to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies in handling trafficking cases.

He emphasized that successful prosecution of trafficking in persons cases heavily depends on the quality of evidence gathered during investigations.

“The ODPP fundamentally relies on the diligence of police officers in availing proper and admissible evidence before the courts,” he said, adding that weak evidence collection often leads to collapse of otherwise strong cases.

The newly introduced SOPs on Crime Scene Management and Examination are expected to provide clear guidance on the collection, documentation, preservation, and transmission of evidence in trafficking cases.

According to the ODPP, the guidelines will help investigators identify and address evidentiary gaps at early stages, improving the quality of cases presented in court and increasing the likelihood of successful convictions.

Oyiembo noted that the SOPs complement existing frameworks on investigating and prosecuting trafficking in persons in Kenya, creating a more coordinated system between investigators and prosecutors.

He said the combined frameworks will enhance Kenya’s ability to respond effectively to trafficking in persons and other cross-border crimes, which continue to pose serious challenges to national security and human rights.

The ODPP reiterated that trafficking in persons remains a grave violation of human dignity and fundamental rights, attracting global concern and condemnation.

Mr. Oyiembo stressed the need for close collaboration between investigators and prosecutors to ensure cases are supported by strong and credible evidence capable of sustaining convictions.

He further encouraged trainers involved in the programme to fully engage with the SOPs, internalize the content, and share the knowledge with other officers across the country to strengthen nationwide capacity.

The ODPP said the initiative marks a significant step in improving Kenya’s criminal justice response to human trafficking and related transnational crimes.

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