Major Counterfeit Alcohol Bust in Kitui as NACADA Arrests Two, Seizes Thousands of Litres

KITUI, Kenya, Feb 9 – A NACADA-led multi-agency team, working alongside the National Police Service (NPS), on Sunday dismantled a major counterfeit alcohol operation in Kitui Central, seizing thousands of litres of illicit liquor and arresting two suspects.

The intelligence-driven operation, which ran throughout the day and concluded at around 8 p.m., targeted two homesteads in Mulutu and Kavalola villages, where officers uncovered a large cache of suspected counterfeit alcohol.

At a homestead in Mulutu village, officers recovered a substantial consignment that included 15 crates of Santa King (750ml), one crate of Santa King (500ml), 32 cartons of Rider Brandy, 95 cartons of Trigger Brandy, six cartons of Trigger Vodka, and 54 assorted bottles.

In a related interception, a Toyota Probox, registration KCU 586U, was stopped while transporting 23 cartons of Trigger Vodka. The driver, who is a resident of the homestead, was arrested on the spot.

Meanwhile, in Kavalola village, the team seized 49 cartons of Red Ice Vodka and arrested another suspect believed to be linked to the illegal distribution network.

Preliminary assessments indicate that all the recovered products bear counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise stamps. The seized exhibits were transported using an NPS lorry to Kitui Police Station, where they are being held pending official verification by KRA officers ahead of prosecution.

The operation forms part of NACADA’s intensified weekend crackdown on illicit alcohol trade across four counties. NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa attributed the success of the raid to cooperation from members of the public.

“NACADA commends members of the public for volunteering valuable information that continues to assist the Authority in weeding out criminals from our communities,” said Dr. Omerikwa, urging continued vigilance. He encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities through NACADA’s free, anonymous hotline 1192.

The arrests and seizures mark a significant step in disrupting the circulation of dangerous, unregulated alcohol products and protecting public health while safeguarding government revenue.