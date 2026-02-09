Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Major Counterfeit Alcohol Bust in Kitui as NACADA Arrests Two, Seizes Thousands of Litres

The intelligence-driven operation, which ran throughout the day and concluded at around 8 p.m., targeted two homesteads in Mulutu and Kavalola villages, where officers uncovered a large cache of suspected counterfeit alcohol.

Published

KITUI, Kenya, Feb 9 – A NACADA-led multi-agency team, working alongside the National Police Service (NPS), on Sunday dismantled a major counterfeit alcohol operation in Kitui Central, seizing thousands of litres of illicit liquor and arresting two suspects.

The intelligence-driven operation, which ran throughout the day and concluded at around 8 p.m., targeted two homesteads in Mulutu and Kavalola villages, where officers uncovered a large cache of suspected counterfeit alcohol.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At a homestead in Mulutu village, officers recovered a substantial consignment that included 15 crates of Santa King (750ml), one crate of Santa King (500ml), 32 cartons of Rider Brandy, 95 cartons of Trigger Brandy, six cartons of Trigger Vodka, and 54 assorted bottles.

In a related interception, a Toyota Probox, registration KCU 586U, was stopped while transporting 23 cartons of Trigger Vodka. The driver, who is a resident of the homestead, was arrested on the spot.

Meanwhile, in Kavalola village, the team seized 49 cartons of Red Ice Vodka and arrested another suspect believed to be linked to the illegal distribution network.

Preliminary assessments indicate that all the recovered products bear counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise stamps. The seized exhibits were transported using an NPS lorry to Kitui Police Station, where they are being held pending official verification by KRA officers ahead of prosecution.

The operation forms part of NACADA’s intensified weekend crackdown on illicit alcohol trade across four counties. NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa attributed the success of the raid to cooperation from members of the public.

“NACADA commends members of the public for volunteering valuable information that continues to assist the Authority in weeding out criminals from our communities,” said Dr. Omerikwa, urging continued vigilance. He encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities through NACADA’s free, anonymous hotline 1192.

The arrests and seizures mark a significant step in disrupting the circulation of dangerous, unregulated alcohol products and protecting public health while safeguarding government revenue.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Petition filed challenging use of State House for party politics

The case names the Attorney General, the Comptroller of State House, the United Democratic Alliance, and President William Ruto, in his official capacity, as...

3 minutes ago

Kenya

Gates Foundation Denies Claims It Released Mosquitoes in Kenya

The foundation said it does not release mosquitoes, operate laboratories that do so, or run vector-control activities in Nairobi or anywhere else in the...

20 minutes ago

crime

IPOA launches probe into fatal shooting of Sheril Adhiambo

The first-year student at the Kenya Medical Training College, who had reportedly just completed her examinations, was shot on Saturday night in Huruma Ngei...

2 hours ago

Parliament

Senate Highlights Achievements of Fourth Session Ahead of New Sittings

Among the key engagements highlighted from the Fourth Session were the Legislative Summit, the Devolution Conference held in Homa Bay County, Senate Mashinani hosted...

3 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

National Biosafety Authority get new Board Chairperson

Omusotsi replaces Prof. Jenesio Kinyamario is dead who died last month.

4 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Kalonzo says 2027 Bid centred on Leadership, Human Rights and Youth Protection

"I made it clear that I will be on the ballot in 2027. That decision is anchored in service, experience, and a lifelong commitment...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto Hosts Diplomats at State House to Boost Kenya’s Global Ties

Speaking during last year's convention, Ruto further noted that Kenya remains focused on expanding its diplomatic footprint, from six missions to 70 today, since...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen hails ‘positive results’ Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley operations

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen says ongoing security operations in Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley are delivering results, vowing decisive action against banditry.

6 hours ago