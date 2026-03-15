Muturi Alleges Land Grabbing in Del Monte Land Meant for Murang’a Residents

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Democratic Party (DP) Leader Justin Muturi, has raised alarm over a land-grabbing scheme involving portions of the Del Monte land in Murang’a County.

Speaking during a meeting in Murang’a County attended by principals of the United Opposition , Muturi alleged that land previously surrendered to the Government by Del Monte and intended for local residents has been irregularly allocated to unknown private investors.

Muturi reminded residents that, during his tenure as Speaker of the National Assembly, Parliament passed a resolution directing that the land be allocated to nearly 4,000 local beneficiaries.

He expressed concern that a significant portion of the land meant for the people may have been diverted, leaving many deserving residents without the promised allocation.

He further alleged that individuals linked to the current administration were involved in the disputed allocations, to the detriment of the local community.

Muturi stated that, upon assuming office, the United Alternative Government will move swiftly to implement the decision of Parliament and the recommendations of the National Land Commission regarding the land.

“We will ensure justice for the people of Murang’a. Land meant for local residents will be restored and allocated transparently, in full compliance with the law,” he affirmed.

The event was attended by several principals of the United Alternative Government, including DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Leader . Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP-Kenya Leader Eugene Wamalwa, among other leaders.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to protecting public land and ensuring fair distribution of resources to local communities.