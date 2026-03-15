Private Sector to Fully Fund WRC Safari Rally Starting Next Year, President Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya mar 15 – This is the last year the government will be funding the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said beginning next year, the private sector will take over the responsibility for hosting, managing, promoting and funding the event.

He noted that this will enable the government to channel funds into the promotion of sports in schools and development of infrastructure.

“From next year, this event will be fully funded by the private sector,” he said.

He particularly singled out for commendation the Kenya Commercial Bank, SportsPesa, Safaricom and Kenya Airways for their support.

The President was speaking at the WRC Safari Rally at Hell’s Gate, Nakuru County, in the company of Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya (Sports) and Rebecca Miano (Tourism), and Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, among others.

The 2026 WRC Safari Rally was won by Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston of Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The second position was taken by Adrien Fourmaux and Alexandre Coria of Hyundai Shell Mobis, while third place went to Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen of Toyota Gazoo Racing.

On the promotion of sports in Kenya, President Ruto pointed out that Kenya has hosted several international events, including the African Nations Championship, the Rugby 7s tournament, Magical Kenya Open and the Safari Rally, demonstrating that the country is capable of hosting world-class competitions.

“Our country remains a welcoming destination for the world,” he said.

He noted that such events have a profound impact on the economy, including supporting businesses, creating employment, stimulating tourism and generating valuable foreign exchange.

He commended cooperation between the WRC and African Overseas Mobility, saying it has partnered with the Kenya Motor Sport Federation to produce the first affordable cross car and donated two Toyota Starlets to support the Rally Academy.

At the same time, President Ruto has assured Kenyans that this is the last day they will endure traffic jams on the road between Nakuru and Nairobi.

By next year, the President explained, the government will have completed the dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit road, allowing a congestion-free travel to and from Naivasha.

Mr Mvurya commended the support the private sector had offered, noting that the WRC Safari Rally has consequently become more spectacular.

Ms Miano noted that the WRC Safari Rally has resulted in 100 per cent occupancy of hotels in Nakuru County and its environs.

“We are happy that people from the East African Community have shown up in large numbers,” she said.

The Tourism CS also said Kenya is establishing itself as a premium tourism destination that has very few of what other countries have to offer.