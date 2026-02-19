LSK Elections Get Underway in Kisumu, Voting Reported Smooth

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 19 – Lawyers turned up steadily at the Kisumu Law Courts on Thursday morning as voting began in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) elections, with officials and observers reporting a smooth start to the process.

Polling opened at 8 a.m., allowing advocates to cast their ballots to elect new LSK leaders, including the President, Vice-President, and Council representatives. By mid-morning, officials expected voter turnout to rise as lawyers completed court sessions.

George Bush, an advocate at Kisumu Law Courts, described the morning as calm but anticipated heavier traffic between 10 a.m. and noon.

He confirmed that between 300 and 400 eligible advocates holding valid 2025 practicing certificates were expected to vote.

“The process has been smooth. All ballot boxes were confirmed, sealed, and serial numbers checked. No issues so far,” he said.

Election observer Vincent Aduwa from the Elections Observation Group (ELOG) also praised the conduct of the vote, noting that agents and observers were briefed and no irregularities had been reported. Counting of votes is scheduled to begin after the polls close later in the day.

Lawyers in Kisumu expressed a desire to elect leaders committed to accessibility, the rule of law, and human rights, emphasizing the importance of integrity in the legal profession.