Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

LSK Elections Get Underway in Kisumu, Voting Reported Smooth

George Bush, an advocate at Kisumu Law Courts, described the morning as calm but anticipated heavier traffic between 10 a.m. and noon.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 19 – Lawyers turned up steadily at the Kisumu Law Courts on Thursday morning as voting began in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) elections, with officials and observers reporting a smooth start to the process.

Polling opened at 8 a.m., allowing advocates to cast their ballots to elect new LSK leaders, including the President, Vice-President, and Council representatives. By mid-morning, officials expected voter turnout to rise as lawyers completed court sessions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

George Bush, an advocate at Kisumu Law Courts, described the morning as calm but anticipated heavier traffic between 10 a.m. and noon.

He confirmed that between 300 and 400 eligible advocates holding valid 2025 practicing certificates were expected to vote.

“The process has been smooth. All ballot boxes were confirmed, sealed, and serial numbers checked. No issues so far,” he said.

Election observer Vincent Aduwa from the Elections Observation Group (ELOG) also praised the conduct of the vote, noting that agents and observers were briefed and no irregularities had been reported. Counting of votes is scheduled to begin after the polls close later in the day.

Lawyers in Kisumu expressed a desire to elect leaders committed to accessibility, the rule of law, and human rights, emphasizing the importance of integrity in the legal profession.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

PAC University to Host Three Landmark Leadership Events in March 2026

Vice Chancellor Dionysious Kiambi highlighted that the events aim to drive transformative leadership and societal change.

10 minutes ago

Top stories

KeNHA Demolitions Leave Traders Counting Losses Along Thika Superhighway

The operation, carried out in the busy Githurai area, saw kiosks, wooden stalls and makeshift sheds flattened as enforcement teams cleared what the authority...

22 minutes ago

Kenya

Govt Sets Cap on Overseas Medical Treatment Under SHA

Oluga explained that the new regulations aim to curb patients seeking treatment overseas without first exhausting available local medical options.

46 minutes ago

Kenya

MPs uncovers billions in financial and administrative lapses at KNH, KEMRI, and PPB

The committee, chaired by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, was reviewing Auditor-General’s reports for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years when it unearthed what members...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Voting Underway as Law Society of Kenya Elects New Leadership

Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama and leading legal strategist Peter Wanyama are competing to succeed Odhiambo. The two confirmed bids set the stage for a...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah Reveals Human Trafficking Network Sending Kenyans to Russia–Ukraine War

Ichung’wah told the House that more than 1,000 Kenyans have reportedly been recruited and trafficked to Russia since the war with Ukraine began

2 hours ago

Top stories

Cherargei Calls for Probe into Police Role in Debt-Related Property Seizures

Cherargei said the reported actions have sparked anxiety among residents and raised fundamental questions about the legality of police participation in what are essentially...

2 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC Receives Ballot Papers Ahead of Feb 26 By-Elections

Keitany confirmed that preparations for the by-elections are at an advanced stage.

3 hours ago